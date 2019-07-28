shake
On Thursday, we were delighted to learn Gov. Ralph Northam had announced that more than 50,000 military veterans have been hired in Virginia’s civilian workforce through the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) program since it started in 2012. According to the governor’s office, the Old Dominion is the first state to create an official effort dedicated to helping veterans get hired and assisting employers in developing and implementing “strategies and best practices for recruiting, hiring, and retaining veterans.”

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services’ V3 program, an initiative first driven by Gov. Bob McDonnell, has worked with more than 900 private, business, federal, state and local government agencies and educational institutions to connect potential employers to troops leaving active duty. Virginia is home to one of the nation’s largest veteran populations. Nearly one in 10 Virginians has served in the U.S. military. Keeping this pool of talent in the state benefits everyone. After all, veterans know the meaning of a hard day’s work; they’re great team players; they’re responsible, organized and disciplined; and most are exceptionally well trained across a variety of fields.

As Northam’s office pointed out, hiring Virginia veterans makes good business sense. We applaud the governor and his predecessors for their dedication to Virginia’s military and veteran populations.

— Robin Beres

