The economic impact of craft beverages in Virginia cannot be overstated.
Beer lovers have more than 200 licensed breweries to choose from, and a Brewers Association study found the state ranked fifth nationally in craft beer growth since 2015. Distillery aficionados are also out and about, as ABC sales of Virginia spirits jumped from $1 million in 2008 to $11 million in 2018.
For one local business, more hope is brewing. Earlier this week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the Three Brothers Distillery would invest $232,500 to expand production at its Sussex County facility from 500 to 4,000 “proof” gallons per year.
The growth was aided by a $12,500 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund. That amount will be matched by Sussex County, with help from the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission.
The funds will help Three Brothers Distiillery owner David Reavis “hire new employees, release new products and host larger events,” he said in a statement released by Northam’s office.
Reavis’ meteoric rise started in 2012, when the Navy veteran had a business plan to bring better-tasting booze to the area. In June 2017, his dream was realized with a ribbon-cutting in Disputanta, near the Prince George County border. By January 2018, Virginia Business reported that ABC stores took orders for his small-batch gins and whiskeys.
In March, Reavis received a big break. The Discovery Channel featured Three Brothers Distillery on its show, “Moonshiners: Whiskey Business.” The reality TV program helps struggling businesses get a makeover — in Reavis’ case, an expanded tasting room — while preserving “the American tradition of handmade liquor,” the network said in February.
Virginia is a fitting place to continue that mission. The Virginia Distillers Association points to the first corn-based whiskey in 1620, which was stirred up by colonist George Thorpe at Berkeley Plantation.
The impact of the project goes beyond a glass bottle and into the fields of our agriculture industry. Over the next three years, Three Brothers Distillery will purchase 114,000 pounds of local Virginia products. A new road and better signage will help direct visitors from U.S. 460 to the tasting room, open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays by appointment.
Whether locals or tourists decide to come by, Three Brothers Distillery is more than a symbol of homegrown drinks. It’s the good side of reality TV — a chance for sound economic development.
— Chris Gentilviso
