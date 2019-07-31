Henrico is the place to be for sports fans. According to a recent news story in the Henrico Citizen, the county is in the midst of a four-week blitz hosting seven major recreational and professional sports tournaments.
The county’s park system boasts nearly 4,000 acres of athletic fields and recreational amenities. It has become a destination for both area and national sporting contests. Events scheduled this busy summer include the USA Eastern National Softball tournament, the Gridiron Football Eastern Classic and the Bassmaster Eastern Open fishing tournament.
The Metropolitan Junior Baseball League Inner City Classic began Wednesday and continues through Sunday. Upcoming sporting events planned this month in Henrico include the Flag Football World Championship Tour (East Coast Regional), the International Senior Softball Association World Championships and the Harry Potter-inspired Major League Quidditch Championships. It would be hard to conjure a more exciting schedule of events.
“In 2018 Henrico hosted more than 170 tournaments that generated more than $53.4 million in local spending, and it expects this year’s total number of tournaments to top 180,” the Citizen reported. That’s a nearly $16 million increase from the $37.5 million economic impact sporting events had in 2014.
Henrico as a sports destination makes sense to us. The county — and the entire Richmond region — have much to offer out-of-town visitors. After a busy day of sports, plenty of other activities and adventures await families, history buffs, science fans and connoisseurs of great food. In 2017, Henrico topped the Richmond region in tourism dollars, bringing in nearly $916 million.
While we are delighted to see sports tourism growing in Henrico, we were disappointed to learn that the county is scuttling plans for a new indoor arena at Richmond International Raceway. The deal apparently fell through after negotiators were unable to reach an agreement on who would actually own the land. But while that deal might have fallen through, we look forward to the impact that the planned aquatic facility at Regency Mall will bring to the county beginning in 2020.
— Robin Beres
