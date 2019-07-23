When Ikea announced the closure of its Danville manufacturing plant on July 10, the pain was palpable. Nearly 300 jobs in Virginia lost. Its only U.S. factory shuttered.
Ikea cited increased raw material costs as the cause. But the exit from Pittsylvania County is accompanied by broader changes in the company’s business — and our world’s way of life.
When the Danville plant opened in 2008, the globe also became majority urban for the first time. A May 2018 United Nations report predicted by 2050, 68% of people will live in cities. The same report showed 82% of North America’s population already lives in cities. It’s a sign of urban times.
In a section titled “fit for a city slicker” on the company’s facts and figures page, Ikea touts “new shopping experiences, such as compact inner-city stores and pop-ups that better meet the needs of our increasingly urban customers.”
When Ikea entered the U.S. market in the mid-1980s, the Swedish furniture giant’s first business forays were in quintessential suburban settings. Think of the store in Prince William County — the second U.S. location, situated within 30 miles of the D.C. metro area, with easy access to an interstate highway.
Today, Ikea and other businesses are coming to their customers. Visions of 320,000-square-foot stores are supplanted by smaller, city-centric locations. At the end of 2018, the number of Ikea web visits (2.5 billion) was more than double the store visits (957 million). Those kinds of metrics drove Ikea to open the first of 30 “planning studios” in New York in April, with only 17,350 square feet of designs.
Even Danville is adapting with urban ideas in mind. The city and county told the Register & Bee several new suitors are interested in the Ikea space. But a recent Register & Bee editorial paints Craighead Street and a riverfront park as the centerpiece of new business opportunities and downtown living.
The Ikea loss is a moment to think harder about our overall economic future — how our towns, cities, state and country adapt to a world where a supermajority of people might call cities home.
— Chris Gentilviso
