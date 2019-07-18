From the time humans advanced beyond a daily struggle for existence, the vast expanse of space has fascinated us. The prospect of leaving behind the bonds of Earth to explore the universe has inspired within modern man the same wanderlust that beckoned Marco Polo, Ferdinand Magellan and countless others to unknown lands and uncharted seas.
The prospect of traveling to another celestial body was transformed from a distant dream to a determined goal on Oct. 4, 1957, when the Soviet Union launched Sputnik 1 into orbit. Across the globe, people watched the satellite sailing across the night skies. The constant “beep ... beep ... beep” of the signal emanating from the tiny space capsule was broadcast worldwide over millions of TVs and radios. Suddenly, it seemed the Russians were far ahead in the great space race.
Quickly, Congress created the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the National Aeronautics and Space Act on July 29, 1958. The preamble to the bill reads simply: “To provide for research into the problems of flight within and outside the Earth’s atmosphere, and for other purposes.” Cobbling together a handful of different agencies under one roof, NASA began operations on Oct.1, 1958.
For several years, the U.S. space agency played catch-up to the Soviet’s space program. On May 25, 1961, President John F. Kennedy confidently declared that before the decade was out, the U.S. would land a man on the moon and return him safely to Earth. Project Apollo became NASA’s top priority. The agency spent 11 years and $25.4 billion to meet that goal. Against overwhelming odds and setbacks, NASA pursued its efforts. Americans enthusiastically supported the program. Astronauts became our new national heroes. Kids across the country dreamed of becoming one of the space-age adventurers. TV shows like Star Trek and Lost in Space dominated ratings in the 1960s.
Finally after many trials, errors and tragedy, on a bright and sunny July 16, 1969, the world watched as Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin boarded Apollo 11 for their historic journey to the moon. Only after the Saturn V rocket executed a flawless launch and separation and the tiny space capsule continued on into the sky did people breathe a sigh of relief. Throughout the flight to the moon, transmissions between the astronauts and mission control remained upbeat. The professional, sometimes humorous conversations reassured earth-bound Americans that the three astronauts in that tiny tin can and everyone at mission control were confident things were going flawlessly and according to plan. Everyone at NASA probably deserved an award for that bravado performance.
At 4:17 p.m. Eastern time, Apollo 11 safely landed on the moon. More than 650 million people across the globe watched — even Major League Baseball stopped play and switched screens to a live feed from NASA when the spacecraft was within 100 feet of the moon’s surface. Once the ship had landed, loud cheering erupted from stadiums and street corners, from backyards and bar stools. The heady sense that space travel was our destiny was reinforced when Neil Armstrong took his first steps on the moon. No longer was man fettered to terra firma. The entire universe beckoned to humankind — and the United States was leading the way.
There were five more successful lunar landings. In all, 12 men walked on the moon before Americans grew to regard the events as commonplace and not worth the huge financial costs. Since 1972, human space flight has been limited to travel within Earth’s orbit. From 1981 to 2011, the space shuttle program provided routine transportation between Earth and the International Space Station. But since July 2011, the U.S. has had no manned space flights.
NASA says it is planning to send astronauts back to the moon. Working with commercial partners, the agency hopes to land humans on the lunar south pole by 2024 and establish a sustained human presence on and around the moon by 2028. We couldn’t be more thrilled. While a thriving national space program might be extremely expensive, the idea of Americans becoming a homebound, apathetic and uninspired people is even more off-putting. Manned space flight educates, uplifts and enchants us all.
For centuries, inquisitive humans have set out on foot or by ship to explore the great unknown. They are our forbears. It is their dreams and ambitions passed down through the ages that inspire us today to journey to distant planets. When Christopher Columbus set sail on his 1492 voyage, his three ships each bore the inscription: “Following the light of the sun, we left the Old World.” That should still be our motto.
— Robin Beres
