Virginians apparently love to play the numbers — which ultimately helps public education. The Virginia Lottery reaped a record profit in the last fiscal year, the RTD’s Michael Martz reports, with $650 million in profits collected. That’s more than $50 million above the lottery revenues included in each year of the revised two-year budget that took effect July 1. Lottery money is earmarked for public education, with 40% going to local school systems to use as they wish and the rest paying the state’s share of K-12 education under the Standards of Quality formula. Is there a Standards of Learning test for games of chance?
The Nature Conservancy announced on Monday that it has partnered with private investors to acquire more than 250,000 acres of forest land in the coalfields of Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee — an area bigger than Shenandoah National Park. This is momentous news. The Cumberland Forest Project includes 153,000 acres in Southwest Virginia and 100,000 acres spanning Kentucky and Tennessee. The project will protect the land as well as make money through sustainable forestry, carbon offset sales and recreational leases. In a statement, Locke Ogens, state director for The Nature Conservancy in Virginia, called the project “a historic opportunity to blend conservation and economic development.”
And speaking of nature, we applaud the creation of the new statewide Office of Outdoor Recreation, announced Thursday by Gov. Ralph Northam. The office will lead efforts to promote the state’s outdoor recreation industry and recruit new outdoor businesses. The industry contributes nearly $22 billion annually to the state’s economy, and employs more than 197,000 Virginians. Virginia will be the 15th state to establish an office or task force dedicated to strengthening the outdoor industry, and the third on the East Coast, according to the governor’s office.
We support U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine’s request that the FBI conduct an investigation into “Saudi Arabia’s state-sponsored execution” last fall of Saudi journalist and Virginia resident Jamal Khashoggi. The Virginia Democrat sent a letter Wednesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray in support of a June report published by U.N. special rapporteur Agnes Callamard criticizing “inaction by the international community — including the United States — despite ‘credible evidence’ of high-level Saudi involvement in the killing and called for the FBI to open an investigation into the execution of Mr. Khashoggi, if one is not already open, and pursue criminal prosecutions within the United States, as appropriate.” Kaine criticized the Trump administration’s inadequate response to the journalist’s murder. “This investigation is more important than ever to achieve true accountability and justice for this horrific crime.” We agree. Justice delayed is justice denied.
The Virginia Tourism Corp. is commemorating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Its Virginia is for Space Lovers initiative invites visitors from across the planet to visit the commonwealth’s dark sky sites, science museums and eco-tourism opportunities. Virginia played an important role in research and technology development for the first moon mission and is contributing to NASA’s upcoming Artemis moon mission. Visitors are encouraged to explore the state’s many astronomy programs, full moon kayak tours, stargazing and other activities occurring at sites such as the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond, National Air & Space Museum in Chantilly and NASA sites in Hampton and Chincoteague. There’s a great big universe out there just waiting to be explored.
On the topic of celebrations, it’s hard to top the excitement of a Navy ship’s homecoming. On Thursday, the USS Kearsarge and the USS Arlington returned to Naval Station Norfolk after a seven-month deployment in support of maritime security operations, crisis response and security cooperation. Few events are more uplifting than the sight of hundreds of families and friends standing on a pier waving banners and posters welcoming their loved ones home. One can feel the excitement escalate as the ship nears the pier and families see crew members manning the rails in dress uniforms. Once the ship pulls pier-side, mooring lines are secured. It’s at-sea flags are replaced by in-port flags and the words “Moored! Shift Colors!” are announced to let the crew and families know the ship is officially home. Then the brow is lowered and sailors rush to greet loved ones. While tears are difficult to blink back at the reunions, the most endearing are parents of children born during deployment who are allowed off first to meet their babies. Welcome home to both crews.
— Pamela Stallsmith and Robin Beres
