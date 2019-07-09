Tuesday’s special session of the General Assembly, called by Gov. Ralph Northam to pass “commonsense gun laws” in the immediate aftermath of the horrific May 31 shooting at Virginia Beach, lasted about as many minutes as there were total bills submitted. No one should have been surprised that the Republican-controlled legislature quickly dispatched the session, with GOP leaders dismissing it as “an election year stunt” by a Democratic governor scrambling to politically rehabilitate himself after the blackface scandal nearly forced him out of office.
Northam announced the special session four days after a public utilities employee shot 12 people, including colleagues, at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. He called for measures that are no strangers to debate in the state legislature, among them universal background checks, bans on assault weapons, suppressors and bump stocks, and reinstating the one-handgun-a-month law repealed by majority Republicans in 2012. The governor launched a campaign-like blitz to generate support, holding rallies and town halls across the state.
Last week, we heard from more than 260 Virginians who shared their thoughts of what should be done — or not done — regarding the state’s gun laws. We published highlights of the letters in an expanded Sunday Commentary section, and you can find a fuller list online at richmond.com.
A circus-like tableau set the stage Tuesday on the Capitol grounds, with both sides of the emotional issue rallying their allies. On one end, gun control supporters held up bullhorns and shouted “You vote today! We vote in November!” On the other end, Second Amendment enthusiasts wore military-style garb, sported their semi-automatic rifles and wore stickers proclaiming “Guns Save Lives.”
In the House, while Democratic delegates spoke with intensity, their passion-filled statements had little impact on the GOP leadership. After listening for nearly an hour to the heartfelt speeches of delegates who pleaded for tighter gun laws, House Republicans promptly moved to meet again in November amid the fury of Democrats. With nothing accomplished, the event was merely a matter of passionate Democrats being outplayed by well-planned GOP plotting. In a statement, Northam called the Republicans “shameful and disappointing” for their refusal “to do their jobs, and take immediate action to save lives.”
With the GOP still holding a razor-thin edge, no one should have been surprised by Tuesday’s short session and the move to meet next on Nov. 18 — two weeks after the legislative elections. In a year when all 100 House of Delegates and 40 state Senate seats are on the ballot and control of the assembly lies at stake, Republicans aren’t about to give Democrats — especially the governor — any sort of legislative victory. Democrats, though, could extract revenge at the polls this fall.
Rather, the GOP leadership announced they have asked the Virginia State Crime Commission to review the legislation and make a final report to the General Assembly a week before the Nov. 18 session — when the lameduck legislature could act on bills.
In a joint press conference with House Speaker Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, praised the action of another Democratic governor who faced a similar crisis — Tim Kaine. Norment said that after the massacre at Virginia Tech in 2007, then-governor Kaine had refrained from taking a political stance on the incident. Kaine instead called for a bipartisan panel to address that tragedy. Norment contrasted that with Northam’s decision not to establish his own crime commission to examine what happened at Virginia Beach or even wait until a police investigation had taken place.
The GOP does raise a valid point in that the governor called this session so soon after the tragedy. They also have a point that the blue ribbon panel convened by Kaine took a thorough, indepth look at what happened at Virginia Tech. The report, completed in August 2007, offered several recommendations that might possibly have prevented gun violence, such as background checks for all firearm sales, including those at gun shows. Republicans have had nearly 12 years to take action on this and they haven’t. What are they waiting for?
The special session was a knee jerk reaction to a horrific event, the latest in an ongoing string of tragedies that have scarred the nation. Issued less than a week after the tragedy, it allowed no time for thorough investigation or thoughtful review. Virginians deserve a full debate on this issue. We understand the desire to do something quickly, but hasty actions taken in the passion of the moment seldom have successful outcomes.
Since the legislature left Richmond without taking action, it’s up to Virginians to decide what they want. We’ll find out on Nov. 5 what the voters think. Let your voice be heard.
— Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso
Instead of a general political war on guns, it would seem that the discussion should be more about the specific changes and why. You want assault rifles removed, define assault rifles. How does the one gun limit per month prevent shootings? What type of background checks and the benefits of each? I think the discussion would be more beneficial as these questions tends to be obscured by the partisan rants. Of course, we will get many unsupported opinions stated as facts: "because it will reduce gun shootings". I doubt quality discussions are possible because of great partisan divide in our politics.
Not of the regular reader/posters; we know how that will go. Speaking of pro/con editorial on a specific gun control restriction rather than lumping everything in one big sack.
Hal Davis, We've had this debate before..over and over and over...If you don't know the positions then you've not been paying attention.....
https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/local/article231439203.html Teacher shoots herslef in Ruby Tuesday. North Carolina www.msnbc.com/msnbc/utah-teacher-shoots-herself-the-leg-while-school teacher shoots self in leg-Utah https://www.cnn.com/2018/03/14/us/california-teacher-fires-gun/index.html Teacher shoots kid in class Gun owners have proved time and again that they are not responsible enough to train themselves to be allowed to have powerful weapons.
Just politics to excite one's Base, which later seemingly always disappoints, creating needless disillusionment.
Nothing will change until the voters elect representatives who will represent the citizenry rather than give preference to Party Bosses. The General Assembly, particularly the obstructionist Republican Bossess Norment and Cox led the body in an absolute abandonment of their responsibilities to the majority of Virginia citizens.
I must admit that I was somewhat pessimistic over the chances of meaningful reform. This is, after all, a legislature controlled by Republican and, by extension, the NRA. I expected the band-aid approach to a gaping wound. Instead we got the “thoughts and prayers” song and dance—more studies to bring into focus a problem all too evident. This issue will not go away, neither will attempts to start finding solutions. This will not be fixed quickly, but unless we start reforms it will not be fixed at all. Let’s see if the elections in November portent the light at the end of the tunnel.
Gun criminals don't obey "common-sense" gun-control laws because they're criminals. To reduce gun crime/violence in Virginia: arrest, indict, prosecute, and incarcerate gun criminals. Also, abolish gun-free zones and buildings. Any nut who wants his 15 minutes of fame is not going to attack a facility where the people inside are armed and can defend themselves.
King, Same old same old...November is coming and the imperative for us is to turn Virginia Blue and pass new gun laws over your rending of garments and wailing....
Jones, Same old same old...November is coming and the imperative for us is to turn Virginia Red again, and pass no new gun laws over your rending of facts and wailing.... Hallulijah, and period.
Peters, Good luck with your dream of turning Virginia red again...Hahahaha..
Would more guns have saved lives when the Vegas shooter opened up on a crowd from long range? Would more guns have saved people in the Aurora theater shooting? Random confused shooting from untrained yahoos will just add casualties. Literally yesterday a woman accidentally shot her husband aiming at another person:https://abcnews.go.com/US/woman-shoot-road-rage-incident-ends-shooting-husband/story?id=64213597 More guns don't make people safer.
Yeah, instead when SWAT enters the building they get to play "guess the shooter" when a bunch of random yahoos have their guns out. I'm sure nothing would EVER go wrong, especially since there has been an increase in shooters wearing body armor and SWAT type gear.
Hal ….. you Dems have done everything to obliterate the GOP since Trump cleaned Hillary clock from ticking, so you can do something stupid like getting shed of the weapon that killers use to kill folks, thinking that killers will then begin to obey laws of any kind. They ignore the law now that can bring them death penality, but they keep on killing. The DEMS do not care how many die, as long as they get their way, and often the RTD is just fine with giving them Op-Ed cover..... Nothing other than taking power from the new Socialist Party will facilitate the change we need to reduce the talk of gun deaths, and nothing being done. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and period.
RTD, What a bunch of BS....We've known the causes of gun violence for yers...We've studied it over and over and after each tragedy the Gun Loons always say it's too early to talk about the issue. Enough....In November Virginia will likely turn Blue and after it does new gun laws will be passed....The time for studying, debating and talking is long past...We Dems now have to vote and obliterate the GOP so we can do the right thing. The GOP doesn't care how many die and the RTD is just fine with giving them Op-Ed cover..... Nothing other taking power from the GOP will facilitate the change we need to reduce gun deaths...
Yellow bellied republicans ran for the hills rather than let a fair and fact based debate of the bills be seen by the voting public. To let each constituent see whether their elected official worked towards reducing gun violence or stood by and supported the status quo. No wonder republican leadership is on its way out in VA. Looks like Gov. Northan "out-gunned" them again.
My goodness people, when is it not “knee jerk”, 2 months, 5 months, 1 year? And why does another Kaine like panel do any good when, 12 years later, no legislation came as a result of the Kaine’s panel? Sorry editorialist, you folks have lost your moral compass. It looks like you care not for the fallen, but for the criminal’s right to create the fallen. How ironic. Conservatives in bed with the criminals. Don’t turn out the lights!
