We were disappointed to learn Mayor Levar Stoney has resigned from the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation’s main 2019 Commemoration steering committee and from a separate committee planning events to mark the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans to North America.
In his resignation letter, Stoney wrote: “A president who labels those who disagree with him as un-American and ignorantly advocates for duly elected congresswomen, all United States citizens of color, to be sent back to their countries of origin has no place at the commemorative gathering.”
We certainly understand his indignation, just as we understand the indignation of the other Virginia Democrats who also reneged on their RSVPs to the commemoration ceremonies. However, we stand by our earlier editorial comments that we believe the significance of this event far outweighs anyone’s ire with President Trump or his loathsome comments. The first legislative body in the Western Hemisphere convened in Virginia 400 years ago. That first assembly wasn’t perfect, but over four centuries, through struggles and tribulations, it has grown to better represent all Virginians. That deserves to be lauded.
We applaud Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax’s decision to remain committed to the event. We agree that attending the event is far more important than the “frenzied and fickle politics of the moment.”
To say that Virginia Democrats seem divided on this issue is to overstate the obvious. It makes us wonder who is quarterbacking for Virginia Democrats these days. It is our understanding Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to speak in Jamestown early on July 30, while former Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be out garnering his own publicity and promoting his new book, “Beyond Charlottesville: Taking a Stand Against White Nationalism.”
Whoever is calling the plays must know that backing out of an invitation one has already accepted is the height of disrespect and ill manners. The image of empty seats and unattended events makes the commission and the entire commonwealth look bad. Petty politics will define Virginia.
In his resignation letter, Stoney noted that “History has taught us there is nothing more patriotic; nothing more American than raising a voice to authority.” Why then, we wonder, would he and other Democrats duck from the opportunity to stand up to the president face to face? After all, Virginia is their home, not his.
— Robin Beres
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.