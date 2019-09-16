Coarse language is everywhere nowadays. No longer confined to the gutter, four-letter words abound on social media and over the airwaves. Watch almost any trendy new series on Netflix and you’re likely to hear as many f-bombs in an hour as you would on a six-month Navy deployment.
Saturday’s news story by Patrick Wilson about the obscene Twitter account run by U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s former associate Gordon “Max” Heyworth is a prime example. The profane Tweets by the former speechwriter are raunchy enough to make a sailor blush. In August, Gail Gordon Donegan — a Democratic activist from Alexandria who was appointed to serve on Gov. Ralph Northam’s Virginia Council on Women — had to resign after offensive attacks on others and foul anti-Catholic jokes on her public Twitter account came to light.
And then there’s presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. His mouth is so famously filthy that prior to last week’s debate in Houston, ABC News producers were prompted to send a stern warning to the 2020 candidates through the Democratic National Committee, reminding them to avoid expletives and citing FCC laws.
Back in August, Donegan told RTD reporter Wilson that “psychological studies show that people who swear make better friends.” She also added, “And they’re smarter…” Really? Does that mean the fouler one’s mouth, the more likely a person is to be Mensa material?
Not according to Professor Benjamin K. Berger, director of the Language and Cognition Lab at the University of California San Diego. In his book, “What the F: What Swearing Reveals About Our Language, Our Brains, and Ourselves,” Berger says profanity comes from a far more primal region of the human brain than the rest of human language. Even when brain damage obliterates almost all language, an individual’s ability to swear remains intact.
Nor, according to Berger, does swearing make one friendlier. Rather, the most offensive curse words, like the f-bomb and the n-word, are mostly used to denigrate and disempower others.
We’ve all said our fair share of swear words. Stubbing a toe or accidentally deleting a page of unsaved work can elicit a cuss word from even the most saintly person. But having to listen to someone spew a litany of foul words in the public space is never welcome.
— Robin Beres
