This week in Washington has been a sad, sorry spectacle. On Sunday, President Donald Trump issued a vile tweet aimed at four freshman congresswomen of color: “So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world ... now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came…”
On Tuesday in the House of Representatives, decorum disappeared after Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced a resolution, “Condemning President Trump’s racist comments directed at Members of Congress.” A GOP member asked her to rephrase her words and requested her original comments be stricken from the record for violating House rules. The ensuing floor fight and the Democrats’ override of parliamentary order to let her words stand were undignified and disrespectful.
Between the president’s comments and the House’s actions, we’re more than a little ashamed of our political leaders. In the end, however, the antics of each representative reflect most poorly on the district that elected the individual, but the president’s unpresidential tweets disgrace the entire nation. That’s appalling.
— Pamela Stallsmith, Robin Beres and Chris Gentilviso
