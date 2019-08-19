Charles Kenneth “Ken” Wright, a Richmond businessman and philanthropist, died Thursday. Mr. Wright and his late wife, Dianne, donated generously to Virginia Commonwealth University and the Virginia War Memorial, among many other organizations. Mr. Wright, 94, was born in October 1924 to an Amelia County tenant farmer and grew up in Chesterfield County. Following high school, he joined the Army Air Force, serving during World War II. After the war’s end, he returned to Richmond and purchased an Avis franchise for $1,000. By the time he sold his business in 1999, he owned franchises in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware.
The Wrights gave more than $50 million to VCU. In a RTD news story on Monday, VCU President Michael Rao called Mr. Wright “one of the (school’s) architects — the man who helped design our future.” In 2016, the university presented Mr. Wright with a Lifetime Achievement in Philanthropy award from the local chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
In his generosity, Mr. Wright never forgot his military service. In 2018, his foundation pledged $5 million to the Virginia War Memorial for a planned expansion. It was the largest individual or corporate donation ever to the memorial’s foundation. Clay Mountcastle, director of the Virginia War Memorial, says that Wright’s “generosity was monumental for the War Memorial and its future. He believed in our mission and ensured that the Virginia War Memorial will succeed in that mission for generations.”
The expansion, currently under construction, will bear Mr. Wright’s name and will more than double the memorial’s square footage. The new pavilion will include a Medal of Honor gallery as well as research and administrative offices. It also will include an addition to its signature shrine that will honor veterans who have died in the global war on terror.
Ken Wright leaves behind a long and generous legacy. We join VCU and the Virginia War Memorial in mourning his passing.
— Robin Beres
