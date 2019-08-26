The Amazon is the world’s largest rainforest. Covering more than 2 million square miles, it is the most biologically diverse area on the planet. Every year, the 3 billion trees in the giant forest absorb about 2.2 billion tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.
But huge swaths of the enormous forest are burning. Since the 1960s, nearly 10% of the rainforest has been destroyed by slash-and-burn agriculture. In 2019, more than 40,000 fires have been ignited. The fires are usually intended to burn off only felled trees on already cleared land. But Brazil is in the midst of a serious drought, and far too often, the fires quickly spread into old-growth forests. There are 80% more fires this year than last — the fastest rate of burning since record-keeping began in 2013.
Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, has come under sharp criticism for his early reaction to the fires. While the far-right leader has done much to spur economic growth in Brazil, which suffered a severe recession in 2015-2016, he has been accused of looking the other way while farmers and ranchers continue to cut back the rainforest to grow crops or graze cattle.
But the rest of the world isn’t ignoring the fires. Across the globe, protesters have gathered outside Brazilian embassies. Celebrities are tweeting monetary pledges to help fight the fires. Pope Francis issued a warning that the “lung of forest is vital for our planet.” On Monday, the leaders of the Group of Seven nations agreed to create an immediate $20 million fund to help Amazon countries fight the wildfires. French President Emmanuel Macron called the fires “an international crisis.” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her nation will work with Brazil to reforest the Amazon, adding: “Of course (this is) Brazilian territory, but we have a question here of the rainforests that is really a global question. The lung of our whole Earth is affected, and so we must find common solutions.”
Bolsonaro has accused Macron of having a “colonialist mentality” for holding discussions on the fires at the G-7 summit without any Amazon nations in attendance. Which raises the question: To whom does the Amazon rainforest belong? The Brazilians and the indigenous people who live there or the entire world? Because of its role as a carbon sink, all of humanity is dependent upon the rainforest. Does that give world leaders the right to intervene? By that measure, could global opinion also demand that China clean up the Ganges River; India clear the air in Delhi; or the U.S. clean up all of its 1,300 Superfund sites?
— Robin Beres
