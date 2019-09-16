Off Riverside Drive in Richmond’s Westover Hills neighborhood is a paradise where, as Carrie Rogers puts it, you can “fulfill your childhood dream.” Her “Trailside Treehouse in RVA” is a $150-per-night urban retreat. Up to eight guests can “Glamp w prvt bath!” removed from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Just two years after listing her property, Rogers is a coveted Airbnb Superhost. As of Monday morning, she had a 4.99 rating out of 5, with 276 mostly glowing reviews.
“The treehouse is magical,” wrote user “Lizzie” in July.
A magical — and illegal — enterprise. In Saturday’s RTD, reporter Karri Peifer detailed how hundreds of Richmonders banked $3.8 million this summer as Airbnb hosts. The city has yet to craft rules on the listings, so any host collecting income — super or otherwise — broke the law.
We shuddered that Rogers’ City Council member endorsed the go-ahead, as she claims. In 2017, the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation leaving short-term rental laws up to localities. Richmond has yet to give residents clear, legal avenues to make extra income on Airbnb.
Rogers told Peifer she saw the treehouse as an “opportunity to provide a service for the city.” When guests enter the space, they’re met with a sign that says “Attention. Now Entering Childhood. Leave Your Worries At The Door.” Now she’s worried about losing what’s become her full income.
Susan Milne, another host in Peifer’s report, was cited after a complaint about a block party. She admitted she was wrong for having an Airbnb. But she also won’t appeal because it’s “supposed” to be legalized, adding “it’s the selective enforcement that’s really wrong.”
Maybe Rogers and Milne thought there was little risk in starting an Airbnb. Richmond clearly lacks the number of inspectors necessary to shut down 1,200 illicit listings.
Even if the city follows the General Assembly’s guidance and creates a legal registry, the maximum penalty is $500 for failing to list a property or not complying with local, state or federal laws.
We’d like to remind any Airbnb host out there: Selective enforcement doesn’t happen without individuals who violate the law in the first place. The city should stop dragging its feet and pass explicit short-term rental regulations.
As for the hosts who think they’re above the law and are unwilling to wait, think twice before operating an unlawful business. No matter how nice the treehouse is, you’re responsible for your actions.
— Chris Gentilviso
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The writer must not live in the city of Richmond.... working around the city government is the only way to get things done.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.