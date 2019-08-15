In an interview a couple of years ago with “Coffee with Strangers RVA,” William J. “Bill” Martin explained the origins of the Valentine, the city’s oldest museum and the only one dedicated to collecting, preserving and interpreting Richmond’s diverse history.
When the Valentine family sent their children abroad to study art in the late 19th century, Martin said, “they came back with the notion that every great city had a museum in Europe.” Richmond didn’t, so the family laid the foundation for one. Since the Valentine’s opening in 1898, not only has Richmond boasted a great educational center, but for the past 25 years, it’s claimed an outstanding director.
Thursday marks the 25th anniversary of the arrival of Martin, whose innovative leadership has transformed the Valentine. Located amid the modern bustle of Virginia Commonwealth University’s medical campus in downtown Richmond, the Valentine tells the complex story of the city’s past while looking at its future. It’s a mission Martin enthusiastically embraces.
The amiable Martin doesn’t shy away from the tough questions facing Richmond’s 400-year history. Rather, he encourages conversation about why events unfolded as they did, asking probing questions that prompt in-depth discussion to help better understand the world today. The Valentine’s impressive collection contains 1.6 million pieces of Richmond history, from photographs to textiles to ephemera.
During his tenure, Martin has expanded the Valentine’s programming, modernized its Richmond historic walking and group tours, and forged partnerships across the community. For instance, he championed creating the Richmond Liberty Trail, inspired by a ChamberRVA InterCity visit to Boston and its Freedom Trail, as well as the Valentine’s provocative conversation series, “Controversy/History.”
Martin is a community advocate who makes an impact through involvement in a wide range of organizations, including the Church Hill Association, the Afrikana Independent Film Festival and TheatreLAB.
Congratulations, Bill, on your silver anniversary with the Valentine. Richmond is a better place because of your inspired leadership of this unique Richmond institution and your commitment to improving our community.
— Pamela Stallsmith
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.