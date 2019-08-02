According to the latest Labor Department report, the robust economy is still chugging along. Last month U.S. employers added 164,000 more jobs to their payrolls and hourly wages increased by 3.2% from a year ago. At 3.7%, the unemployment rate remains at a half-century low. The job participation rate increased to 63% while the average workweek decreased from 34.4 hours to 34.3 hours. While the national jobs number was only 1,000 positions below projections, the wage increase was much better than forecast. Hourly earnings are increasing as employers are struggling to find workers in a tight job market. All in all, this was welcome news at the end of what has been a contentious week in the Old Dominion.
***
On Tuesday, neighborhoods across Virginia will participate in the National Night Out. They will join more than 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that seeks to make neighborhoods across the country safer by promoting police-community partnerships and camaraderie. On Tuesday, folks are being asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outdoors with neighbors and law enforcement. The event is in its 36th year. Communities celebrate the event with everything from block parties, festivals and cookouts to safety demonstrations, visits from emergency personnel and youth exhibits. What a great opportunity to get outside and meet your neighbors. To find an event, contact your local neighborhood association.
***
Virginia is well-known for its continuous election cycle, and this month is no different. The Richmond City Democratic Committee is holding a caucus next week to determine who will be the party’s nominee in the Nov. 5 special election for commonwealth’s attorney to succeed Michael Herring. Competing for the nomination are Colette W. McEachin, who had been a deputy commonwealth’s attorney before she took over for Herring when he left to join the McGuireWoods law firm, and Alexander L. “Alex” Taylor Jr., a lawyer in private practice. The Democratic caucus will take place Aug. 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Richmond Public Library’s main branch, 101 E. Franklin St., and the Southside Community Services Center, 4100 Hull Street Road.
***
Free parking in Carytown is about to go the way of Ukrops. Starting Aug. 12, the two parking decks located off Crenshaw and Colonial avenues will charge patrons $1 to park anytime between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. and a nightly rate of $1 to park anytime after 6 p.m. until 7 a.m. Since 1991, the decks have been free for shoppers and residents. We understand maintaining the decks costs the city money and we also understand that the proposed rates are small; however, if the city and Carytown merchants want to encourage shopping, charging patrons for parking isn’t the way to do so.
***
The Virginia Department of the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Program had another record-breaking year for unclaimed assets returned to Virginians. According to the governor’s office, in fiscal year 2019, $87.1 million was paid out, representing more than 129,900 asset accounts. That’s a 9.5% increase over fiscal year 2018’s record-setting $79 million in returned assets. All citizens who have had a Virginia address are encouraged to check the search site for unclaimed property in their name. Are folks so wealthy they can afford to leave money laying around, or are they too wrapped up in social media to keep track of their assets?
***
Did you hear about the four Virginians who saved a girl from drowning in the Irish Sea? According to the Irish Times, a U.S. Coast Guard petty officer from Arlington and his brothers are being hailed as heroes in Ireland after they rescued a 6-year-old at Portmarnock Beach near Dublin. Walter Butler, 21; twin brothers Eoghan and Declan Butler, 18; and brother-in-law Alex Thomson, 24, had just arrived when they heard a man screaming for help. The little girl, on a pink flamingo float, had been pulled nearly a half-mile out to sea when the brothers sprinted into the choppy waters. It took nearly 20 minutes to reach her. Once the men got her back to shore, they had to return to the water and rescue her father. Great Virginians indeed, but even more interesting is the reason the Butlers were in Ireland — to bury their grandfather, also named Walter, who emigrated to the United States in 1955 to join the U.S. Navy. When that Walter first arrived in the U.S., he was informed that his 11-year-old brother, Robert, had drowned while swimming near Cavan, Ireland. The date that Walter’s grandsons saved the little girl was July 22, the anniversary of his brother’s death.
— Robin Beres and Pamela Stallsmith
