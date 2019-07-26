Social Security fraud is a serious and growing problem. Earlier this week, we printed an opinion column by syndicated columnist Robert Samuelson describing his nightmarish ordeal when his online Social Security account was hacked. The dilemma began when he received a letter in the mail from the Social Security Administration thanking him for opening an online account that he had never created. Someone had altered his personal data and was diverting his monthly benefit into a different bank account. On Tuesday, we received an email from a local reader and regular correspondent who said the same thing had happened to him. Upon receipt of his “thank you” letter, he immediately contacted the SSA and was told that someone using his name, birth date, street address and Social Security number had opened a fraudulent account by email. Our friend had to convince the SSA employee that he had not opened the account and that the email address that was used wasn’t his. The agent told him more than 50 Social Security accounts are hacked every day. Unfortunately, too many people don’t bother to read or respond to the letter the SSA sends whenever an account is opened. Please, if you are receiving Social Security benefits or are nearing eligibility, check your status. And if do you receive a letter from the SSA, don’t assume it’s junk mail — open it and read it.
***
Hiking has become one of America’s favorite pastimes. Every weekend thousands of people hit the trails, some just to take a leisurely stroll of a mile or two while others might log in close to 20 miles on a good day. The popularity of the sport has added to traffic on many of the more popular trails. Virginia is gifted with hundreds of beautiful footpaths. It’s not unusual to pass a dozen or more groups of hikers while trekking up to Humpback Rocks or Old Rag in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Given the high traffic and the advent of people relatively new to the activity, a reminder of some basic rules of trail etiquette might be helpful. Most of the guidelines are common sense: Take only pictures and leave only footprints. When passing others on a narrow trail, those hiking downhill should step aside for those laboring uphill. Always remember to greet other hikers. And, take note of others you pass — if someone should go missing or get lost on a trail, your memory of when you saw them could help searchers. And finally, while we think music is wonderful and many people enjoy listening to it while doing strenuous activity, please remember when you’re hiking to keep it to yourself. Many people hike for the quiet and solitude, not to hear your favorite playlist or podcast. Additionally, loud music can be disruptive to nesting birds and other species. If you listen to music, wear headphones.
***
Saturday is the 66th anniversary of Korean Armistice Day. The Korean War began on June 25, 1950, when the North Korean army crossed the 38th parallel and invaded South Korea. The South Korean army was unprepared, underequipped and caught off guard. Nearly 6 million American troops were engaged in the war, 33,741 of whom died in battle. More than 7,500 Americans are still classified as missing in action. The brutal fighting left the South Korean nation in ruins and more than 1 million of its civilians dead. On July 27, 1953, the Korean Armistice Agreement was signed. No formal peace treaty has ever been signed and the ceasefire has become the longest in history. In Washington on Saturday, the Korean War Veterans Memorial will hold a commemoration ceremony honoring those who served.
***
Soldiering is dangerous business — even for those not in a war zone. On Monday, an Army Reserve soldier was killed and two others were injured when severe weather blew down a large tree at Fort Pickett. The soldiers were taking part in an annual training exercise at the Virginia Army National Guard base. The deceased soldier has been identified as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin P. Sullivan, 34, of Chesaning, Mich. Sullivan served as a petroleum systems technician assigned to 13th Quartermaster Detachment, 645th Regional Support Group, 103rd Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) in Livonia, Mich. He joined the Army in June 2003 and deployed to Iraq from 2007 to 2008. The two injured soldiers have been released from the hospital and are recovering. The incident, which is under investigation, is a grim reminder that for military members, sometimes training troops effectively for combat can be dangerous work. We join the Virginia National Guard in extending our deepest sympathies to Sullivan’s family.
— Robin Beres
