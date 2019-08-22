Just over 400 years ago, a Portuguese slave ship departed Angola on the west coast of Africa with 350 captives bound for the New World. Before the San Juan Bautista reached its destination of Veracruz, Mexico, the vessel was attacked by two English privateers, the White Lion and the Treasurer. The crews stole about 60 of the surviving Africans and sailed for Virginia, according to the report, “1619: Virginia’s First Africans,” prepared by Beth Austin, registrar and historian at the Hampton History Museum.
In late August of that year, the first recorded Africans arrived in English North America, stepping ashore on what’s now Point Comfort, the site of Fort Monroe in Hampton. The White Lion’s crew sold “20 and odd” Africans — though the museum’s report says it was more likely 29 or 30 — to Virginia Company officials in return for supplies. A few days later, the Treasurer’s crew sold two or three more enslaved Africans. The Virginia Colony’s first census, taken in March 1620, recorded 32 Africans — 17 female and 15 male.
“The landing of the first Africans is one of the most significant events in early Virginia history, and its 400-year anniversary commemoration in 2019 has provided the impetus for re-examination and new research, as well as the opportunity for interpretation to a wider public,” according to the report.
Friday marks the start of three days of events in Hampton commemorating the arrival of those first Africans four centuries ago. This is part of the state’s ongoing observance of watershed events that occurred in Virginia in 1619, which swept across our nation’s history and continue to reverberate today — including the first representative legislative assembly in the New World and the recruitment of English women to Jamestown to help build permanency in the Virginia colony.
The multiday event includes state and national speakers, entertainment and living history demonstrations and concludes appropriately with a Day of Healing at Continental Park in Fort Monroe on Sunday.
The arrival of the first Africans laid the groundwork for the institutionalization of the odious practice of slavery, of trading human flesh as a commodity. The commemoration allows Virginians and Americans alike, regardless of background, to reflect on our history and understand how the past shapes today and informs the future. And we need to hear all voices in the historical narrative — not only those of the victors.
— Pamela Stallsmith
