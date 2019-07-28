For some Virginians, high-speed internet is second nature. Walk into your home, business or favorite local hotspot with your device of choice, enter a password and connect with ease.
As the census asks a majority of Americans to complete their forms digitally in 2020, people facing a more arduous path to log on must not be forgotten.
Think of neighbors who want to pay bills online but can’t, or patients who could benefit from telemedicine but won’t, all because of a lack of broadband access. The census, the most critical count of people in our country, makes getting everyone online an even greater priority.
The current internet landscape in Virginia is uneven. Earlier this year, the Northam administration compiled the “Commonwealth Connect” report, estimating 660,000 homes and businesses in Virginia lack high-speed connections. The state defines “broadband” as a network with speeds of at least 10 megabits per second (Mbps) for downloads and 1 Mbps for uploads.
“That’s what we think of as the access problem,” said Evan Feinman, the governor’s chief broadband adviser.
The issue is complicated by messy data collection. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) requires internet service providers (ISPs) to submit details on their coverage areas. But rules are porous, leading to maps that are “not reliable,” the Commonwealth Connect report said.
An issue arises in census blocks — the smallest geographical measure used in the survey every 10 years. If one address in say, Greensville County, has service, the ISP can mark the entire census block as covered. Virginia’s most rural census blocks can be up to 117 square miles.
That leads to conflicting figures over the scope of the broadband service issue. The FCC’s 2018 Broadband Deployment Report labeled 24 million U.S. households as lacking their definition of high-speed service — 25 Mbps for downloads and 3 Mbps for uploads. A separate 2019 report by Microsoft put that figure at 162.8 million households.
State officials are making a concerted, bipartisan push to help more regions log on. Through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI), 15,000 homes and 300 businesses will benefit from broadband grants in 2019. Feinman said around 71,000 homes have been connected since Northam took office in January 2018.
Additionally, the General Assembly, led by Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, passed legislation last spring that will allow Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power to pursue up to $60 million per year in expanded infrastructure to help ISPs reach businesses and customers.
But the broadband issue goes beyond geography. Income is another barrier, and all told, Feinman suggested more than 1 million Virginia households and businesses could need options other than a computer to fill out their 2020 census. “We know there are hundreds of thousands of folks who would like an internet service provider and can’t afford one,” Feinman said.
Schools and libraries are in place to help and census participants can still respond by mail or phone. Officials will also follow up with households that don’t respond right away.
But expanded broadband access must be an integral part of a complete 21st-century census. Every corner of Virginia should be included.
— Chris Gentilviso
