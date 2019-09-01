At a time, in the distant past, the practices of medicine and pharmacy were inextricably linked. Members of society who were skilled in diagnosis and treatment of illness also prepared and administered substances thought to alleviate or cure such maladies.
Trial and error commingled with the best intentions of such practitioners to treat disease and suffering in fellow human beings.
Through the centuries, Shamans, medicine men, physicians, doctors — by whatever title — began recording medical procedures. They pictured and described helpful and harmful botanical plants used in medical practice. Chemicals and their combinations were used and categorized according to a benefit- to-risk value for treating illness.
Relative to the span of human history, the practice of medicine and use of drugs by societies has largely been unregulated. History records that about the year 300 A.D., twin brothers, of Arabian descent, Damian, the apothecary, and Cosmos, the physician, practiced their individual specialties. They have long been recognized as esteemed practitioners of each profession, and are considered pharmacy’s patron saints.
The practices of medicine and pharmacy were officially separated in 1240 A.D. by edict of Frederick II of Hohenstaufen, Emperor of Germany and King of Sicily. His edict provided guidelines for each practice. His proclamation is considered a milestone in helping to avoid medical professional conflicts of interest.
Greek philosopher and physician Hippocrates, the aptly named “Father of medicine,” coined the phrase “First do no harm” as a caveat for physicians. The maxim is appropriate for pharmacists, other health professionals and mankind in general. It serves as a reminder that conflicts and greed have been bedfellows with medical practice from its inception.
The famous French Enlightenment writer and philosopher Voltaire stated: “Quackery began when the first knave met the first fool.” His statement served as an expose of human nature — and a warning. Ethical guidelines and creeds have been formulated throughout history to set high standards for those entering the medical professions.
In the past several centuries, we have witnessed monumental discoveries in medicines and medical care. Identification of bacterial and viral causes of disease was crucial in finding ways to combat them. Scientific discoveries, anatomical understanding, education and research have allowed mankind to live better and longer lives.
Today, the medical community has the opportunity to solve elusive human medical mysteries. Unlocking the secrets of DNA, genome, etc., has opened the door to individualized patient treatment. Electronic tools and technical expertise are used to reduce medicinal side effects, pain and risk to patients. Patients are better educated today about their illnesses. Specialists in the medical professions are available to assist patients in self-care.
Laws have been passed to ensure the purity, safety and efficacy of prescription and over-the-counter drugs. The double-edged sword of the internet produces avenues for both mischief, as well as watchdog opportunities to educate the public about licit and illicit drug use.
The future of medical practice, in the larger community sense, might be determined by politics, regulations and avenues of research and development. Government and free enterprise, for sake of the public, must devise paths to allow financial incentives, health care accessibility and education to reach the ultimate destination of good health for all Americans.
