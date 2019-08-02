By Bert Eyler
As an experienced public servant to the great commonwealth of Virginia, I’ve unfortunately seen my fair share of drug-related crimes and overdoses. The drugs have changed and evolved, but the tragic losses are as jarring as ever. One of the biggest problems Virginia is facing now is the proliferation of fentanyl that has made its way across our borders and into drugs on the streets of our communities.
While all illicit drugs are harmful and dangerous, fentanyl creates a unique challenge. Fentanyl is an incredibly potent (almost 50 times more so than heroin alone) synthetic substance that can be easily disguised and added to opioids or heroin, unbeknownst to the user. It often is pressed into the shape of prescription opioid drugs so that they appeal to people in need of pain management but who are facing prescription restrictions created by misdirected legislation. A study by American Action Forum found that in 2017, 47,600 people died from opioid-involved overdoses, which is an increase of 12.7% from the 42,249 deaths in 2016. At the same time, the increase in deaths from prescription painkillers has essentially leveled off at only a 0.1% increase in 2017.
The unnecessarily strict regulations on opioid prescriptions have created a huge loophole for Mexican drug cartels and Chinese drug manufacturers to take advantage of people who rely on opioids to function in their daily lives. Nearly 30% of the U.S. adult population deals with varying levels of chronic pain and thus long-term dependence on opioids for pain management.
Unfortunately, the medical community has been burdened with new protocols restricting these patients’ access to the prescriptions they depend on. This often leads to the tragic reality that patients will turn to the illicit drug market to fill the gaps in their prescriptions, just to get through the day.
This is where China and Mexico step in. China produces fentanyl and ships it either directly to online buyers in the U.S. through the U.S. Postal Service or to Mexican drug smugglers who transport the substances across our southern borders at legal ports of entry. As a law enforcement officer, it is incredibly frustrating to me how many of these drugs make it successfully into our country, simply because professionals at the border are not equipped with the proper means to detect it.
For too long now, lawmakers in Washington have been focusing on the wrong aspect of this crisis. Burdening the medical community with prescription restrictions is not the answer to such a complex problem. The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized 70,000 counterfeit pills in Arizona in 2017 alone; Tempe police seized 30,000 counterfeit pills from just one drug cartel; border authorities discovered more than 31,000 fentanyl pills in vehicles at the San Ysidro checkpoint; and Nebraska state troopers seized 118 pounds of fentanyl being trafficked in a tractor-trailer. This is where the problem lies and where our efforts should be focused.
It is of utmost importance that border patrol agents and law enforcement officials across the country are provided with the proper tools to detect even trace amounts of fentanyl entering our mail system and coming across our borders. As these foreign entities become more sophisticated, so must our means of detection.
We cannot rely on China to provide adequate regulation of its chemical manufacturers. The U.S. must take the safety of our people into its own hands and demand increased funding for the DEA, Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and law enforcement to stop this problem at its source — before it has the opportunity to further poison our country.
Our lawmakers are past due in getting serious about carrying out their duty to protect our nation’s health and safety by passing legislation that confronts our opioid crisis head-on. Increase funding in detection and preventative measures at our borders before any more lives are compromised by these horrible drugs.
