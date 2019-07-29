For most people, the thought of renewing their state ID brings thoughts of long lines at the local DMV that, however unpleasant, ultimately will result in a new ID. While the process is inconvenient for the majority of society, it is a daunting task for those recently released from prison. Society often places the responsibility for reintegration on those who are separated from basic social opportunities.
Citizens without ID are denied access to jobs, their own money, disability and social services, and housing. These people are left without a safety net or opportunity for upward mobility and little assistance navigating a complex bureaucratic process. Without policy changes, they’re denied a fair chance to rebuild their lives.
Being a recently released inmate is hard, with countless barriers to reintegrating into society and avoiding recidivism. Former inmates are more than 10 times likelier to face homelessness and significantly more likely to suffer from mental illness than the general population. Additionally, the unemployment rate for the formerly incarcerated is several times higher than that of the rest of the population. Housing, food, employment and access to health care are constant challenges to those rebuilding their lives after incarceration.
Without ID recently released people experiencing homelessness face additional hardships. Identification is required to fill out an I-9, a requirement for nearly all jobs. To protect against identity theft, banks will not allow someone without ID to access his or her accounts or cash a check. Food banks and clothing charities often require ID to ensure that those collecting resources are not abusing the system. There is virtually no way to rent an apartment or hotel room, continuing the cycle of homelessness.
These barriers force people to exist on the legal outskirts. Those lucky enough will perform under the table work and seek entry into a homeless shelter. Unfortunately, off the books employment provides little stability or protection from exploitation.
Many shelters have no immediately available beds, and long wait times, compelling people without ID to remain homeless until they are issued one. And being issued an ID is not an easy task. In Virginia, to be issued an ID a person must provide proof of identity, proof of legal presence, proof of SSN and two proofs of residence. Once these documents have been obtained, a minimum $10 fee must be paid in order to receive an ID. These documents are nearly impossible to gather while also surviving without housing or employment. A birth certificate is the most important document to obtain, serving as proof of identity and legal presence. This process requires an additional $12 fee, a two- to four-week wait, and more proof of ID to complete.
Fortunately, recently incarcerated people can use their offender information forms (an official record of incarceration containing identifying information) to get a copy of their birth certificate. Unfortunately, a birth certificate and an offender form are not enough to be issued a state ID.
Proving Virginia residence is often the hardest problem for people trying to get an ID. Offender information forms prove that citizens have been residing in the commonwealth under the authority of the government.
However, this is not enough proof of residence to be given identification by that same government. The DMV suggests that citizens use old tax forms or utility bills to prove residence, impossible solutions for the homeless. Some attempt to prove residency with an advocacy group’s address or P.O. box but neither is accepted by the DMV.
The only workable option is to find an organization or person willing to allow the person to use their residential address. How many of your neighbors would do this for a recently imprisoned person?
Local and state policy reform can help resolve this problem. Municipal ID cards are available in cities across the country and provide access to limited services. States such as Montana will exchange a prison ID for state-issued cards upon release.
Either of these reforms would ease the struggle for ID in Virginia, while reducing homelessness and recidivism. Reintegration into society is tough, but it should be possible. For people without ID, it isn’t.
The current system is cruel, and leaves vulnerable people without access to employment, saved money, social services or housing. Simple changes can break the cycle. It is our responsibility as a community to provide people released from incarceration with a genuine opportunity to rejoin society. We are all responsible for the well-being of our community, even its most vulnerable members.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.