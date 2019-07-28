This year is the 400th anniversary of the first meeting of the House of Burgesses in Jamestown — a meeting that represents the beginning of American democracy. Today, we call the House of Burgesses the Virginia House of Delegates, and I am proud to be a member — and the Democratic Caucus Chair — of the oldest consecutively running democratic body in the Western Hemisphere.
When I learned that Donald Trump might attend the commemorative session marking this anniversary, I joined my colleagues in leadership — Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax, House Democratic Leader; Dick Saslaw of Fairfax, Senate Democratic Leader; and Mamie Locke of Hampton, Senate Democratic Caucus Chair — in announcing that we would not attend any event where Trump is present.
Critics of our decision call it overly partisan and say we are bringing national divisions to a historic and celebratory Virginia anniversary.
These critics miss the point. What this is about is more than Trump’s marginalization of people, or verbal attacks; this is about standing up for human dignity, for liberty and a society that values everyone.
It’s easy to dismiss or simplify any criticism of the racist rhetoric and humanitarian atrocities that are occurring at our borders in detention centers. It is easy to call those who dissent “childish,” “embarrassing” and having overly partisan motives.
It is not easy to take a step back, look and acknowledge what is happening in Virginia and across the United States. We have a president who calls neo-Nazis “very fine people,” even after the deadly rally in Charlottesville in 2017.
Under his presidency, we’ve seen a rise in white nationalist groups and anti-Semitic graffiti — a trend that Trump apparently refuses to acknowledge.
Our president has told American congresswomen, duly elected women of color, to go back to where they came from.
His policies at the border separate children from their parents and keep human beings in cages in unsanitary conditions.
His administration is eroding the very concept of giving asylum, and people are being taken from their communities across the country by ICE.
In this year that commemorates the 400-year anniversary of Africans being brought to Virginia’s shores against their will, I think it is perfectly appropriate to take a step back and declare that our American norms have been violated in a way that bears calling out.
I’m the proud daughter of a military family. I was born in the Dominican Republic while my father was on special assignment to the State Department, and I have always looked at questions of immigration and asylum with a what-if in the back of my mind.
I believe in a safe and prosperous Virginia. I do not believe in keeping children in cages.
The central question for me and every American should be this — have we crossed that line where racism and inhumane conditions at border detention centers have become the accepted norm of our society?
I cannot take comfort in being at a commemoration celebrating the beginning of democracy in the New World when these very conditions and racist acts harken back to the days when the first Africans stepped foot on the shores of Virginia. So many have fought to make sure that our basic ideals — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — include all people. That includes American congresswomen, people of color and children seeking asylum.
Virginia legislators — Republican and Democrat — who choose to attend the commemorative session have every right to do so and they should not be disparaged. The anniversary event is a celebration of American democracy and Virginia’s central role in forming our representative government.
But in hearing from my constituents and checking my conscience, if the lack of my presence can call attention to how far from acceptable the state of rhetoric in politics has become or, more importantly, cause just one more person to pay attention to what is happening to immigrants in a country populated by immigrants and their descendants, I will find it well worth missing a commemorative event I had been looking forward to attending.
We are rejecting President Trump’s racist rhetoric and actions, and we’re representing our vision for Virginia’s future — one of inclusivity, diversity and humanity. That is neither partisan, childish nor petty.
(2) comments
Ms. Herring have you even considered standing up for the Rule of Law and our Constitution? Apparently you feel we should have open borders and those who willfully violate our immigration laws should be rewarded.
Democrats are as much responsible for the racial divisiveness as Republicans.
