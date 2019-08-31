Is Starbucks ruining America? Not likely. The real question is, what does the Starbucks experience say about our culture? Here’s what I mean.
“Coffee, please,” is all I said when I sat down at a restaurant as a young man. That’s all most everybody said. One out of 10 might ask for decaf, but that usually caused heads to turn. “What’s wrong with him?”
There was one size. It came black. Everyone got the same. If you wanted cream and sweetener, you added it yourself.
When I tell this to my students at Virginia Commonwealth University, they look dumbfounded.
At the Starbucks they frequent, a supposed longest and most-customized order is half the length of the Gettysburg Address. It takes about 140 words to communicate the potential 23 choices, including not just having it stirred but “well stirred.” Completely customized for you.
At least Starbucks customers used to share the experience of standing in line together. Now the chain has an app that lets you preorder, stroll in, grab your cup and skip the line. No common experience. It’s all about you.
The same can be said about lots of other common experiences now fractured. It used to be, “I’ll have a Coke.” Now Coca-Cola makes at least a dozen iterations and the bottles can come with the logo of your favorite sports team or even your name. Gatorade is rolling out a line of drinks customized to your hydration needs based on “sweat profiles.”
With so many broadcast, cable and streaming options, TV shows that would have been canceled for low ratings are now considered hits. Almost half the country watched the “M.A.S.H.” farewell episode in 1983. About 8% watched this year’s big farewells, finales of “Game of Thrones” and “The Big Bang Theory.”
Look up the definition of “society” and you will find examples like this one from the Merriam-Webster online dictionary: “a community, nation or broad grouping of people having common traditions, institutions and collective activities and interests.”
We as a nation are rapidly losing the common traditions and activities and interests. How does a society function when there are no shared interests, just 329 million customized experiences?
This is not a screed against diversity or immigration. Far from it. It’s not about wanting to roll back America to the “good old days.” There were lots of good things, but also lots of bad things that have changed for the better and many more that still need to be changed. It’s not about wanting everyone to give up their individuality or their heritage to jump into one huge melting pot.
This is a call for the one thing that can hold a nation and a society together as we continue on our customized paths.
Empathy.
Merriam-Webster says empathy is “the action of understanding, being aware of, being sensitive to and vicariously experiencing the feelings, thoughts and experience of another . . . without having the feelings, thoughts and experience fully communicated in an objectively explicit manner.”
Others don’t have to tell — or yell — who they are; you know because you pay honest attention to them and “get” them.
Our growing opportunities to isolate ourselves and build our own worlds rather than share one with others is robbing us of empathy. That, in turn, is causing us to feel threatened and is challenging our existence as a society.
The decline in empathy in America is well-documented.
One oft-cited study found the decline in empathy accelerated around 2000. By 2010, college students were about 40% less empathetic than their counterparts of 20 or 30 years earlier. President Barack Obama called it the “empathy deficit.” Researchers hypothesized about the impact of social and digital media.
Maybe it also was because those students came of age with Burger King’s iconic campaign, “Have It Your Way.”
This lack of empathy also might be helping cause a decline in trust. A Pew Research poll released last month found a majority of U.S. adults believe trust in the federal government and fellow Americans is shrinking. When asked why, a recurring theme was loss of community. “People are not as friendly and neighborly as they were years ago,” one 46-year-old woman said. “Society has drastically changed!”
In his new book, “The War for Kindness: Building Empathy in a Fractured World,” Stanford neuroscientist Jamil Zaki offers hope the trend can be reversed without giving up our cherished half-caf, quarter-skim double-shot tall latte with a dusting of cinnamon. He notes the research of others that has found that practicing loving-kindness meditation can improve empathy. This involves focusing benevolent and loving energy toward yourself and others.
Other studies cited by Zaki found that reading fiction and making friends from different social groups can improve empathy and our capacity to care.
I offer a simpler opportunity: Just listen — really listen — to others and wait until they are done to make judgments. You could be surprised what you learn and how it lowers your stress level.
Being two or three generations apart, my VCU students and I often have very different viewpoints. I try to listen to them without judging. After I hear them out, sometimes I change my mind. Sometimes I change their minds.
Sometimes we just disagree, but at least we have an idea why each believes what we do. It eases the tension and I tend to learn more each semester than I teach.
However you do it, increasing empathy can have other personal benefits, such as lower stress and reduced burnout.
There is no going back when it comes to customizing the experience of life. Pretty soon we will be able to pick our “reality” much the same way we pick what clothes to wear or what to watch on TV. The lack of a shared experience is only likely to grow. But we still must function as a society.
We still will be dependent on one another to survive. The best way to do that might be to just be quiet once in a while and listen — really listen. What can it hurt?
