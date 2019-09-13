Instead of Letters to the Editor, we’re offering a roundup of excerpts from opinions pages across the country about Thursday’s Democratic presidential primary debate and the 2020 race. Comments have been edited for length and style.
Moderates stood out in the third debate
Jennifer Rubin, The Washington Post
The good news was that we finally got all top contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination on the stage at the same time, for a single debate. The bad news was that it was three hours long and that 10 participants vying for attention still make for a sometimes rancorous event. …
What was most striking was the strength of the moderate wing of the party, and the inability or refusal of the two most progressive candidates to directly respond to questions about the cost and logistics of “Medicare-for-All.”
Former vice president Joe Biden, still the front-runner, needed to show that his shaky debate performance in June was a fluke and that he has the stamina to go for three hours. He started strongly, ably defending the public option and indignantly insisting his plan would protect anyone with cancer. He had another strong moment in tipping his hat to Beto O’Rourke for his leadership in the wake of the El Paso mass murder. Without rancor he also admonished [U.S. Sen. Kamala] Harris on the constitutionality of an executive order to ban assault weapons. …
It’s worth remembering that beyond initial reviews, we’ve seen no evidence that debates fundamentally shift the race.
Biden, Warren and Sanders still have the best shots
Jim Gerahty, National Review
The conventional wisdom will remain that this is a three-person race, with Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders having far and away the best shots at the nomination. …
Perhaps the most dramatic moment came when Julian Castro “went there” on Biden’s age. …“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” Everyone knew what Castro was hinting at — forgetfulness. …
Biden…came out with vigor, and he seemed to be enjoying himself early on. But his answers got sloppy, choppy and verbally messier as the night wore on. …
Warren is playing it safe; she may not be throwing haymakers against anyone for a while. ... Someone must have told Warren to avoid any tone or comment that could be labeled “shrill”; this was the softer, kinder, more uplifting Warren. …
Poor Bernie Sanders. He desperately needed a throat lozenge. He still shouts almost every answer, he still rattles off statistics, he’s still insisting that the United States has the highest child poverty rate in the world...
These debates are pretty painful, watching 10 candidates offer variations of bumper-sticker slogans, pretending that we can withdraw our way to world peace, regulate our way to good health, release our way to no crime and spend our way to prosperity.
Up with Elizabeth Warren
Frank Bruni, The New York Times
Elizabeth Warren didn’t have her best debate on Thursday night, nor was she the most poetic or passionate candidate on that overcrowded stage. ... But Warren demonstrated precisely why she has been on an upward trajectory in the race … [W]hen she was asked whether she would pull remaining American troops out of Afghanistan no matter the state of the conflict there, she emphatically said yes then gave an explanation that was its own miniature master class in political communication.
She established authority by noting that she had traveled there — in the company of Sen.John McCain, no less — and that she had grilled and listened hard to generals from her perch on the Senate’s Armed Services Committee.
She framed her misgivings about this particular military engagement in accessible, relatable terms, saying that she would repeatedly ask military leaders “what winning looks like” and “no one can describe it.”
Then came the finishing touch, which made clear that hers wasn’t merely the perspective of some disconnected politician or Ivy League academic and that plenty in her background and life overlaps with the experiences of the Americans she says she is championing.
“I have three older brothers who all served in the military,” she said. “I understand firsthand the kind of commitment they have made. They will do anything we ask them to do. But we cannot ask them to solve problems that they alone cannot solve.”
Now that’s an answer.
Democrats believe a normal candidate can’t win
Daniel Henninger, The Wall Street Journal
There is an air of weirdness around the [Democratic] party’s candidates. …
It is virtually impossible to have a conversation with a Democrat older than, say, 40, who doesn’t go into eye-rolling over this slate of candidates. …Their frustration is born of the belief that a “normal” Democratic candidate should be able to beat the increasingly mercurial Mr. Trump. It’s a plausible scenario, but what really depresses many Democrats is the expectation that a normal candidacy isn’t going to happen.
It won’t happen because the Democratic left holds the commanding heights of politics now — traditional and social media whose combined powers of candidate intimidation ... seem impossible to overcome. Building out from this “base” the Democratic left thinks it has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the presidency. Any such victory won’t have much to do with the beliefs or policy preferences of the electorate. Instead, the progressives — with the Trump 2016 campaign as their model — will turn the election into a … bullfight. The incumbent president is the bull. They’ll let the picadores of the press enrage and ennervate him with barbs until the raging bull stumbles into defeat before the relentless Elizabeth Warren. It could happen.
Biden remains in search of a compelling message
Max Burns, The Hill
If [Thursday] night’s Democratic primary debate in Houston taught Americans anything, it’s that the Democratic Party will survive without Bill de Blasio looming behind a podium. Beyond that, there is little sign of resolution in the turf war between the resurgent liberal base and more moderate power brokers.
For those clinging to the dwindling weeks before 2020 presidential politics becomes an unavoidable media juggernaut, Joe Biden entered [Thursday’s] debate in Houston as a frontrunner in search of a compelling message. It isn’t clear he succeeded.
In late May, Biden was the first choice of over 40% of Democratic voters. Today that margin has eroded to 29%. A recent RealClearPolitics polling average gave Biden a healthy 11-point lead over Elizabeth Warren. But Warren’s surging numbers — and the huge difference in enthusiasm between Biden and Warren voters — have been a consistent source of heartburn for Biden boosters.
One big winner and two surprise losers
Doug Schoen, Fox News
In the most contentious Democratic debate thus far, a winnowed field of 10 Democratic candidates took the stage in Houston Thursday night and sparred over hot-button issues such as health care and immigration.
Notably, this was the first time front-runners Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden shared the stage. At the end of the night, Biden emerged as the winner and Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders were the surprise losers.
Warren and Biden exhibited stark differences on style, policy and vision for the Democratic Party, embodying two opposing theories of what the party should be.
This divide was apparent during an explosive debate over health care, during which Biden went on the attack against Warren, D-Mass., and Sanders, I-Vt., for the costs associated with their “Medicare-for-All plans.” …
Though many were watching Warren expecting her to deliver a knockout performance, the senator fell somewhat short of that expectation. While this will likely not impact Warren’s standing in the presidential race at this early stage — which according to most polls is a close second behind Biden — she did not have the debate moment that many were anticipating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.