High above the falls of the James River lies the St. John’s Church historic district. Church Hill is where Richmond began, as the district covers the original land plot of the city. In the quiet center of Church Hill is the church for which it is named: St. John’s Protestant Episcopal Church. Compelling and historic, the church presides in magisterial splendor in the center of a pastoral, peaceful, impeccably manicured site over the thrumming heart of the metropolis that grew westward from Shockoe Bottom.
In March 1775, the church hosted the Second Virginia Convention meeting to consider its response to increasingly severe royal abuses. The representatives were growing close to adopting an impotent, ineffectual resolution decrying the Crown misdeeds, but timidly hoping for reconciliation.
Soon the rafters were ringing with the stirring oratory of young Hanover attorney Patrick Henry, who called the assembled delegates not to reconciliation but resistance. His resolution carried the day as he laid before the assembly the stark choice between liberty or death — “is life so dear and peace so sweet as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery?”
Such eloquence should be held in memory and given appropriate expression on contemporary issues of freedom and liberty. Several years ago, the family of Walter W. Craigie partnered with the St. John’s Church Foundation to present the Craigie Speaker Series, with its focus on history and the founding of America. Craigie was a former state treasurer and Virginia’s first secretary of finance. He also served as president of the St. John’s Church Foundation board.
On Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at Historic St. John’s Church, the fall speaker will be Khizr Khan, attorney and constitutional advocate who will speak on his life’s passion — the U.S. Constitution — which he believes is the embodiment of liberty. Tickets cost $10 each, and can be purchased at https://www.historicstjohnschurch.org/events.
His speech is titled, “Our Constitution: A Legacy of Liberty for All.” He sees the document in its entirety as a living, breathing promise of our deepest democratic values. It protects the rights and freedoms of all Americans and serves as an inspiration and a constitutional blueprint worldwide.
Khan and his family immigrated to the United States in 1980. He received law degrees from the University of Punjab, the University of Missouri Law School and Harvard Law School and specializes in commercial civil litigation and health privacy law.
He is an advocate for the rights of veterans, women and children. Who can forget Khan wielding his little copy of the Constitution in Henry-like furor during the 2016 campaign? His book, “This is Our Constitution: Discover America with a Gold Star Father,” will highlight the evening’s proceedings.
Khizr and Ghazala Khan are Gold Star parents. Their middle son, Capt. Humayun Khan, a 2000 ROTC graduate of the University of Virginia, served with the 1st Infantry Division in the Iraqi insurgency and was killed in 2004. Khan was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star medal and Purple Heart. His father speaks with humility and admiration for his son’s service to his adopted country.
The Walter W. Craigie Speaker Series is consistent with the mission of the St. John’s Church Foundation, which shares the founders’ conviction that principled debate is essential to the health of democracy. Such is rooted in the conviction that people who hold diametrically opposed ideals and values can come together, debate, agree, disagree, listen and argue while still respecting each other. All of this is in the best interests of civilized discourse. The setting of this priceless exchange is worthy of defense and preservation, whether the deliberation be in 1775 or in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.