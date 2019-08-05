Three of our past four presidents — Bill Clinton, George Bush and Barack Obama —came to office thinking they would concentrate on domestic policy. Donald Trump was different.
Clinton inherited a public relieved by an end to the Cold War and wanting a focus on domestic needs. He cut defense spending and focused on rebuilding a stagnant economy. But civil war in Bosnia intruded, and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies urged him to help in stopping horrific ethnic cleansing before it consumed the entire Balkans.
Clinton sent 20,000 troops as part of a NATO force. Three years later, Clinton used air power against Serbia to force it to grant independence to Kosovo. The war caused lasting damage to relations with Russia and soon brought Vladimir Putin to power.
Bush concentrated during his first months on getting a large tax cut through Congress. Then the 9/11 shock hit the country. He quickly invaded Afghanistan, ousted the al-Qaeda leadership and installed a friendly government. About 12,000 U.S. forces remain. In 2003 Bush invaded Iraq, ousted the Saddam Hussein regime, built a friendly government, but split the NATO alliance with his invasion. Some 5,200 U.S. forces remain in Iraq today.
When Obama became president in 2009, the country was in economic crisis. He decided to withdraw U.S. forces from Iraq but was persuaded to increase them in Afghanistan. By 2011, he was pressured by liberals in his party to intervene in Syria to stop a brutal civil war. But he refused to declare a safe zone for fleeing refugees from the government’s massive killing of civilians. Putin decided the way was clear to send Russian forces to help Syrian President Bashar al-Assad crush remaining opposition. Obama was widely criticized at home and abroad for not honoring his pledge to intervene if Assad used chemical weapons.
Trump had no illusions about the world when he entered the Oval Office. He declared “America first” in trade relations with China, Japan, NAFTA and the European Union and imposed economic sanctions on Iran for using the Revolutionary Guards to undermine Arab governments.
He also pressured Tehran to renegotiate the 2015 nuclear arms deal that Obama had negotiated. He pushed through Congress a massive tax overhaul to spur the economy and give him economic clout for pressuring trading countries, especially China, to bend to U.S. demands for “fair trade.”
There’s no resolution to date on his confrontation with Iran or trade relations with China. But unlike three predecessors, Trump was consumed with foreign policy issues from the beginning.
Whether Trump is reelected in 2020 or is replaced by a Democrat, the reality is that no president can ignore foreign policy when he or she enters the White House. Today, much of the world depends on U.S. leadership for security and economic well-being.
But adversaries China and Russia wait for the U.S. to falter and to take advantage of its decline. Today the U.S. has the economic and military power to assert its primacy in the world. Will that continue in the 2020s?
