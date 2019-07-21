High, unpredictable health care costs have had detrimental effects on Americans, taking a substantial toll on every aspect of their lives. While hospital profitability has surged to the highest level in decades, recent news of hospitals like Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg suing patients highlights the hospital financial toxicity that is exacerbating the stress related to health care costs for Americans already struggling to make ends meet.
Mary Washington is sadly not the only hospital that has pursued legal action against patients for unpaid bills. Similar stories have recently come to light in Maryland, Georgia, Tennessee and Colorado. Unfortunately, this problem is particularly pervasive in Virginia. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association reveals that 36% of Virginia hospitals garnished wages of patients with unpaid bills in 2017. The same year, nonprofit hospitals filed more than 20,000 lawsuits against patients for unpaid debt.
As part of their actions against consumers, hospitals in Virginia and across the country have been known to add annual interest to medical bills, place liens against patients’ homes, and garnish wages and bank accounts, threatening the economic stability of patients. Some hospitals pursue these lawsuits despite implementing higher service prices for other patients and receiving revenue through the 340B program that can and should be used to cover costs for low-income or uninsured patients.
They also neglect to inform many patients about community benefits or charity care that they might qualify for and might not be transparent when providing information to patients about their unpaid charges. What’s more, patients often have nowhere else to turn for care, since larger hospitals buy out smaller hospitals and family practices in the area.
This lack of clarity and access to affordable options creates conditions where hospitals can take advantage of patients, leading to financial distress and frustration. In fact, 65% of health care consumers say it’s difficult to understand the cost of care at a hospital; this becomes even more challenging due to price variations from hospital to hospital.
For patients like Daisha Smith, who was sued by Mary Washington, this lack of clarity can be detrimental to their lives and livelihoods. Smith was earning $11 an hour working at Walmart when the hospital billed her more than $12,000 — more than half her yearly earnings — for a two-week hospital stay.
She says she didn’t know financial assistance was available or that the hospital was trying to collect from her until she saw her wages disappearing from her paycheck. Even with a second job, after wage garnishment and rent, Smith’s take-home pay now leaves her with less than $400 per month for food and other expenses.
These problems within the industry are why 84% of Americans report being concerned with health care costs, according to a recent Ipsos-Consumers for Quality Care study. Stories of patients turning to crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe to help them pay for medical bills are all too common, as are the stories of Americans going into debt when they find themselves unable to pay back mounting medical bills. Nearly 67% of Americans who file for bankruptcy do so because of medical issues.
These hospital lawsuits are part of a larger pattern of practices that continue to erode the trust consumers place in the health care system. Hospitals should not be able to take advantage of patients by taking legal action against them that causes severe financial distress, and there should be limits on how far hospitals can go when collecting debts.
This is especially true when it affects the most vulnerable Americans who lack necessary safeguards or access to financial assistance. Patients in these situations need proper information and resources about how to pay for care, and ultimately need to be protected under an expanded Medicaid or affordable insurance program.
The practice of collecting astronomical bills from low-income patients through lawsuits and wage garnishment is egregious and must be stopped. While Mary Washington Hospital has suspended its patient lawsuits while it reevaluates its practices, more needs to be done to address similar issues in Virginia and beyond. It is time lawmakers pay more attention to the issues patients continue to face and work together to help provide health care consumers, especially low-income, uninsured or underinsured patients, with quality care at an affordable price.
