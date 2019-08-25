Virginia was recently ranked by CNBC as the top state for business in the nation in 2019, up from fifth place the year prior. CNBC cited the commonwealth’s highly educated and innovative workforce, its pro-business regulatory regime and strong current base of company infrastructure.
Cryptocurrency was and is a large contributor to Virginia’s economic success. The commonwealth is home to a large variety of businesses involved in various stages of the financial technology’s support and operation, ranging from a billion-dollar development to the Fairfax County police retirement system investing in Bitcoin and more.
On a broader level, cryptocurrency has gone from a mere footnote in the technology and financial worlds to now a major disruptive force. It, and its associated blockchain technology, has created and lost fortunes, transformed financial transactions, data security, computing across industries and even entire national economies.
In the process, however, governments — whether financial regulators, policymakers or law enforcement — have attempted to rein in many of the excesses of this new technology, which also has been used for everything from investment scams to money laundering.
While regulatory efforts differ by nation and even state, cryptocurrency regulation in Virginia has so far been accommodative and friendly towards development while remaining on the watch for consumer protection. However, there still remains uncertainty as to where cryptocurrency development in Virginia might head as regulatory action begins to materialize concretely — and that should change.
It remains unclear even what the impact, size and status of the cryptocurrency sector is in the commonwealth. In 2018, state Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Richmond, proposed a bill that would have the State Corporation Commission study cryptocurrency and evaluate its impact and effects in the commonwealth and on its citizens. The bill died in committee, leaving the public still without information as to cryptocurrency’s activity in Virginia.
However, the bill itself had a flawed target. It only was aimed primarily at the goal of “protect[ing] the citizens of the commonwealth from any existing or potential adverse effects from engaging in transactions involving cryptocurrencies.” While that consumer protection goal is laudable, the bill missed the immense benefits cryptocurrency is creating, not just in financial systems but also in businesses across multiple sectors and even civic government.
One of the greatest hurdles to public adoption and benefit from cryptocurrency is hesitancy concerning not only its use but also in trying to understand its operation and function. It is an immensely complex technology, bringing together some of the most current aspects of software, internet services and financial advancement. Nonetheless, we live in an age in which technology has become ubiquitous and increasingly layered and complex.
There are many ways in which Virginia public policy could balance necessary consumer protections with a strong embrace of this technology so key to Virginia’s and the country’s future. These include actually discovering the nature of the cryptocurrency sector in the commonwealth, creating a stable policy regime, and potentially offering incentives and support for experimentation and exploration in this technology as well as for established companies that wish to test and embrace it.
It remains unclear how large the cryptocurrency sector is in Virginia and how extensive consumer, business and institutional participation in the technology is. Few companies have an incentive, resources or the ability to pursue such a study, which would be of immense benefit to creating policy for the sector.
A stable and clear set of rules would reduce the uncertainty that exists as to the operation and use of cryptocurrency in the commonwealth. Once rules are laid down, businesses could rely on that structure.
Incentives would attract even more blockchain innovation to Virginia and would put the state, its institutions, businesses and people at the forefront of this still rapidly developing field.
Cryptocurrency and its associated blockchains are not just a sector in itself but a tool and technology — like the internet browser — that already is the foundation of an immense variety of business activities. Virginia should not just see cryptocurrency incubation and support as an opportunity but a necessity if the commonwealth hopes to remain the economic oasis it is.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.