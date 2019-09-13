September is National Self-Awareness Month. If we heed the calendar call toward deeper knowledge of our personal needs, the effects of our surroundings and the choices we can make, we should expect our mental health to improve. As a designated time frame for affirming tactics and setting aside time for self-exploration, September becomes a dear friend to shepherd in the darker days of winter. If we know our anxiety and stress triggers, we can also know some specific tools to help in the moment and over the long haul, too.
My daughter, Cameron Kathleen Gallagher, knew herself well. With soul-crackingly fewer Septembers than most would have, Cameron had tremendous self-awareness. Cameron knew she had depression. She also knew that she was not the diagnosis. Cameron knew her emotional responses to some stimuli were disproportional and that affected her relationships. Our good friend, September, did not impart that on Cameron. My daughter was remarkably self-aware. She knew when the pharmacological approaches to helping her achieve emotional harmony were not producing the desired results. Her mind and her body knew when things “just weren’t right” and she let us know. It was likely in September and every other month, too.
When yoga and mindfulness entered her toolbox, Cameron became acutely aware that these practices were not luxuries but skills — coping mechanisms that eased her suffering from anxiety and depression. Her father and I were thrilled and tickled when she proclaimed herself a yogini after a handful of private yoga sessions. Her light that was sometimes shaded by the grip of depression became radiant to her again and again through the mind-body practices. She became self-aware of her eternal radiance. And it wasn’t even September.
Inspired by her new, hard-fought path toward positive mental well-being that she found through running, a great team of doctors, yoga, her supportive and loving family, and her incredible acute, laser-sharp self-awareness, Cameron was propelled toward helping her community see what she now saw. Hope happens. There is light after dark and there is help for those who suffer. We as a community need to do better with acceptance and we start with self-acceptance. We can’t have that without self-awareness. This is why mindfulness education is an integral part of program delivery at the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation. We are making positive impacts on the anxiety crisis in adolescents locally and nationally through mindfulness skill teaching, positive coping skill building and more.
Mindfulness, an abstract term to some, is sometimes called a practice of awareness. It starts with the individual. September is the perfect month to ring the cowbell for mindful practice. As a mindfulness practitioner, a mother and a professional advocating for children’s mental health and well-being, I am grateful for September’s Self-Awareness designation. It may inspire folks to tune in to their own mental health and elevate their self-care. It is not a luxury. For me and for many, it is survival. I can attest full tilt. I would not make it to the end of my difficult days without mindful breathing techniques. I would not be able to put the space between stimulus and response to see and experience the love and joy of life without the skill of response vs. react. Thank you, mindfulness. Thank you, September. Thank you, Cameron.
