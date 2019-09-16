September is Lymphoma Awareness Month — a fact that would’ve meant very little to me a year ago. But this year, I realize this cancer is going to play a part in the rest of my life.
I was diagnosed with lymphoma in January and it has been an uncertain journey since then. I’m still unsure of what lymphoma means to me. Because I haven’t been able to answer this question, I have been reticent to share my diagnosis with others.
Am I a cancer “victim?” Does cancer define me? Should I be advocating for lymphoma care and awareness this September?
I’m far from the first person to grapple with a cancer diagnosis, but this month, I am compelled to finally share my lymphoma diagnosis. I want to claim my own story, before cancer does.
My 3-year-old daughter fell asleep on a long car ride home — from where? I can’t remember. As soon as I saw her eyes closed in the rear view mirror I switched off Radio Disney and scrolled through the talk radio stations, finally landing on Doctor Radio. On that particular day, the doctors were discussing lymphoma rashes — persistent, unexplained and egregious rashes.
“Ughhh,” I thought. I really should see another doctor to check on the unusual patches of skin on my abdomen. While it was nothing like what these doctors were describing, it was a good reminder of how serious skin conditions can become.
At my next dermatologist visit, I brought the patches up again with my dermatologist. I explained that I had them since I was a teenager and they had remained relatively unchanged for a decade. Other than occasional itching, they were only a cosmetic nuisance.
My dermatologist took a closer look. He suspected it was morphea, a rare condition that brings on discolored patches of skin. “I’m just going to biopsy it to be sure,” he said.
At least this was a new explanation. A dozen doctors, including dermatologists and oncologists, had examined the patches over the past 10 years, speculating that it was everything from a scar to eczema or mild psoriasis.
He called me back to his office about a week later and said he needed to repeat the biopsy. The skin tissue was not positive for morphea, but some of the cells raised a red flag. He explained there was a remote possibility that it was a kind of rare skin cancer, “but not like any skin cancer you’ve ever heard of before.”
What kind of skin cancer? Mycosis fungoides, a form of cancer that accounts for less than 2% of non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas. How rare? There are only about 2,000 new cases diagnosed a year in the U.S. and most of them are in older males. I am a 29-year-old female.
I got the results of the second biopsy on Jan. 5 of this year. The doctor called as my husband and I were parking outside of our favorite Italian restaurant for a date night. To my family and doctors’ disbelief, my seemingly benign skin patches were cancerous lesions, a presentation of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL).
That was the beginning of my Lymphoma story — the first pages of the first chapter. So much has happened since then, but it is still hard to share, even eight months later. I don’t what happens next in this story. But this Lymphoma Awareness Month, I want to share my diagnosis and my story on my terms — not cancer’s terms.
