Someone on River Road is collecting ghost bikes.
Three times, the memorial to my sister, Lanie, has been taken from the pole where it was chained, marking the spot where a driver killed her as she biked home from work in 2012.
The bikes were on city property. Nobody could even see the bikes from his or her personal property. The city declined to move them because they didn’t impede or impact traffic in any way. They were only visible from the road. Whoever took them is a thief.
This seventh year since Lanie’s death has been hard. She would’ve turned 31. She missed my wedding in October. An avid cook, she missed enthusiastic descriptions of the food my husband and I ate in Vietnam. She missed a part of her life that I struggle to imagine. Thirty-one is very different from 24.
There are memories starting to fade. Her voice and her laugh surprise me now in videos. I reach for what she’d say or do in any given moment.
And she didn’t get to leave much behind — a few pieces of writing, a few worn books and jackets, photos from college parties that would probably make her cringe now.
My family has a small tree and stone at Hollywood Cemetery where Lanie’s ashes are buried. And we had the ghost bike.
The original one was placed there anonymously, which brought enormous comfort to our family. The family friend who locked up the last bike contacted the police about his registered, stolen bike. There is city law on “abandoned” bikes, but procedures were not followed — nor was it abandoned. We respectfully ask that police pursue these thefts.
City policy allows for a generic roadside memorial — like the kind you see along highways. But that is not what we want. The best bet for a sanctioned, protected ghost bike is a change in city code that we hope to work with councilors to draft — and that we hope readers will support.
The tree in Hollywood is a reminder of her life — vivid, warm, full. And the bike is a reminder of her death — stark, alone, tragic. It serves to remind people to put down their phones, pay attention, and, for God’s sake, if you do hit someone, stop.
Ghost bikes internationally are powerful symbols of life lost. And, with everything the people who knew Lanie have lost, I can’t fathom why anyone would begrudge us one.
