Richmond’s downtown center has experienced a renaissance over the past 10 years.
A little more than a decade ago, a walk down Broad Street featured boarded-up and abandoned stores, crumbling sidewalks and run-down shops that did little to attract customers. Richmond was on the rise, but our downtown was being left behind. The 6th Street Marketplace had closed, and there were more vacant buildings than thriving businesses. It resembled nothing like its glory days when people would travel from the counties to enjoy the downtown experience of shopping at the iconic department stores Miller & Rhoads and Thalhimers.
After decades in decline, the area needed a boost — a lift that would bring businesses back to the area, spur investment in restaurants and housing, create a level of energy that would attract people back downtown, and inspire the creative spirit of Richmonders.
The vision of a reimagined downtown started at the turn of the century when community leaders saw the potential of downtown and believed that a first-class performing arts center, anchored by a renovated and expanded Carpenter Center, could be the boost that the area greatly needed.
Although it was beginning to show signs of a city on the rise, Richmond lacked a performing arts center that could serve as a home to local performing arts organizations and attract talent from around the country. Richmonders began to see the possibility of a cultural hot spot that could enrich our arts scene and serve as a catalyst for the rebirth of downtown.
Through a public-private partnership with the city, the commonwealth and the generous people and businesses of Richmond, this vision grew and Richmond CenterStage — now named Dominion Energy Center for the Performing Arts — began to take shape. Then, on a warm evening in September 2009, 10 local performing arts organizations collaborated for an opening night to remember.
And that was just the beginning.
Not only did that mark the beginning of more than 1 million people who have since walked through the doors to see a show, participate in an arts education program or use the facilities for an event, it also marked the beginning of a change in the area around the venue. Restaurants began to open within walking distance, the Hilton Hotel and apartments opened, and the new Federal Courts Building was built next door. Foot traffic breathed new life into the area with small retail shops, cafes and offices filling once vacant spaces.
It’s not an exaggeration to say that without this performing arts center, the surrounding area would not have experienced such rapid growth and progress. This has resulted in increased property values and significant new tax revenue for the city.
Today, the Dominion Energy Center provides world-class venues to 11 local “resident” performing arts companies, touring shows, corporate and private events, and other local arts organizations. Richmond is now a “must play” market for national touring artists and shows. Last year alone, 117,000 patrons enjoyed more than 400 events (of which 76% were resident company events), generating more than $332,000 in tax revenue for the city — 62% of which came from patrons who live outside of Richmond. Its success continues to grow with attendance in the Carpenter Theatre up 93% since its opening season. The number of shows in the venue’s smaller Libby S. Gottwald Playhouse doubled last year from the year before. The Genworth BrightLights Education Center and its Greater Richmond Wolf Trap program provide early childhood learning through the arts to hundreds of local school children.
The indirect economic impact of the performing arts center is even greater, with showgoers enjoying dinner before performances, grabbing a drink afterward and attracting out-of-town visitors to our hotels and other Richmond attractions while they are in town. Streets, once deserted after 6 p.m., are now bustling with energy and commerce. More broadly, the Dominion Energy Center is a critical piece of the $360 million of economic activity that local nonprofit arts and culture generate in our region. This industry supports 10,702 full-time jobs and generates $31.6 million in government revenue.
On Friday, we will mark the 10th anniversary of not only the opening of this magnificent performing arts center, but also the anniversary of the start of the revitalization of our downtown city center. This facility — and the infusion of people, investment, development and economic activity — has enhanced our city artistically, educationally, culturally and economically. It is for these reasons that we all should celebrate its anniversary and wish it not only another 10 years of success, but continued success for decades to come.
