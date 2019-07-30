I was encouraged to see that several of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls promote economic policy changes as a way to confront racism and lessen racial disparity. Unfortunately, the consideration didn’t find its way to the protracted health care discussion.
There has been speculation that a “Medicare for All” buy-in or public option would likely force hospitals to cut service. If the health care reform debate continues without an open conversation about the unintended consequences, African American patients like myself could have the most to lose.
Proposals that eliminate private insurance coverage could gut billions from our health care system. There is no doubt that cuts of this scale will act as a catalyst to diminishing access to types of care that have already exhibited decreases in the last decade — such as local oncology treatment.
Despite increased coverage, adequate access to cancer care continues to be a challenge for many Americans. According to a 2018 report published by the Community Oncology Alliance (COA), in the past 10 years, 423 individual clinics have closed, while hundreds of practices have reported financial instability.
The idea of billions in cuts in service and increased wait times are scary because African American women are 40% more likely to die from breast cancer.
African Americans have the highest death rate and shortest survival of any racial and ethnic group in the U.S. for most cancers. The prospect of a nationalized one-size-fits-all approach to health care could diminish treatment options and force those who need care the most to wait longer to receive their lifesaving care.
There are thousands of women like me who are at higher risk for breast and cervical cancer, and we could face hardship when seeking treatment and screenings due to the lack of providers.
Currently, African American newborns are 2 1/2 times more likely to die as an infant compared to any other race. African American females are also three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related complication than any other racial group. When hospitals are in financial trouble, maternity care is the first to go and what is left are maternity care deserts in some of the most vulnerable communities.
The closure of hospitals and clinics that could take place under the “Medicare for All” buy-in and the public option also would put an incredible strain on physicians. The skyrocketing number of patients would result in a diminished quality of care.
I have witnessed several friends lose their life because they fell into the coverage gap. Unfortunately, they did not live long enough to receive the recently expanded Medicaid coverage. Politicians need to work to create a health care system that helps American patients.
We have the opportunity to build on the success that we fought for in Virginia — 300,000 individuals now have health care because of Medicaid expansion in 2018. With a record number of Americans receiving health insurance coverage, it would be refreshing to see candidates advocate for policies to strengthen our health care system instead of starting over from scratch.
As the presidential candidates take the stage for the next debate this week, I urge them to evaluate these sweeping health care proposals with an eye for equity. We all can agree that the next president needs to prioritize lowering medical costs and ensure all Americans have equal opportunity to live long and healthy lives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.