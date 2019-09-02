If public reports are accurate, the world might wake up one morning to news of U.S. and Taliban negotiators shaking hands as they sign a peace accord in front of the cameras. With news from U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad that the latest round of talks concluded with “excellent progress” made, there might come a time in the not-so-distant future when at least a portion of the 14,000 U.S. troops now in Afghanistan pack up their rucksacks and fly home.
Yet while any diplomatic conclusion to America’s 18-year misadventure in Afghanistan should be welcomed, U.S. policymakers and the American people should be under no illusions. There are no fairytale, happy endings in a country that, for all intents and purposes, will continue to be highly volatile, dangerous, and riven by corruption and political infighting. Washington needs to view this entire situation with its eyes wide open. It’s time for some hard truths.
First, notwithstanding an accord between the United States and the Taliban, Afghanistan will remain a violent place. The initial outlines of an accord have been well known for months; in exchange for a departure of foreign troops over an agreed-upon timeline, the Taliban will cut ties with al-Qaida, commit to preventing Afghanistan from becoming a base for transnational terrorist groups, and participate in direct peace negotiations with the Afghan government.
Depending on the technicalities of implementation and the details of how the Taliban will be held accountable to its commitments, the deal will allow Washington to divest itself militarily from a conflict that has cost far too much in lives, treasure and strategic attention.
The bulk of the work, however, will be — and indeed should be — done by Afghans. Assuming the Taliban is sincere in negotiating with the same Afghan stakeholders they have denounced as foreign puppets, there is a very real likelihood of the talks stagnating into disrepute. Even if a ceasefire is established at the outset, violence on the ground will likely continue at the same time the talks do. Afghan civilians, who just recently suffered the most violent month in two years, will remain vulnerable to the car bombings and ambushes that have become increasingly common in cities across the country.
In short: If policymakers in Washington are naïve enough to believe that the Taliban have any intention of stopping the violence during negotiations, they are living on another planet. This is a movement, after all, that has endured 18 years of war against the world’s only superpower and has never given up on its dream of retaking the entire country by force.
Yet here is another truth: For the United States, a military withdrawal in Afghanistan still makes sense. The status-quo ante, which would include an indefinite U.S. military force presence in the South Asian nation, is simply unsustainable politically and a significant distraction in terms of American grand strategy. The war has been trekking on for so long that it’s easy to forget just how absurd the cost has been.
By the Pentagon’s estimates, Washington has spent $45 billion a year on the war — more than the entire U.S. State Department’s annual budget. Viewed another way, the U.S. spends nearly as much in Afghanistan every year as Germany spends on its entire military; more than five times as much as the entire U.S. global health budget; and about 25 times as much as Washington has invested in the Indo-Pacific region. With the global strategic environment becoming more competitive between the great powers, the United States has bigger fish to fry.
China has exploited Washington’s lack of prioritization to its strategic advantage, enhancing its military capacity and economic influence throughout Asia and Africa and becoming more aggressive and heavy handed with its neighbors. Russia, although constrained economically, is nonetheless striving to recarve a near-abroad presence and reassert itself in its former Soviet sphere of influence. The counterinsurgency wars of the past two decades and the nonstop deployments associated with them have put a significant strain on the U.S. armed forces.
To be frank, the world is bigger than Afghanistan — and every day Washington continues to invest in a military stalemate is a day lost on reorienting U.S. foreign policy toward more important national security objectives like ensuring alliance stability in the Asia Pacific and making sound structural investments stateside.
Afghanistan has been a country at war for the past 40 years. It’s unlikely peace talks between Washington and the Taliban will turn the page on this horrid stretch of violence or close this chapter for good. Despite the difficulty of a diplomatic solution, what the peace talks can do is provide the U.S. with the opportunity to disassociate itself from a mission the American people have long grown tired and wary of.
