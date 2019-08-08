Women are a political force in Virginia.
This is especially true for women of color, who comprise a growing percentage of the state’s adult population and whose votes decided top-of-ticket victories in the state’s 2016 and 2017 elections. According to the data company Catalist, Donald Trump and Ed Gillespie would have prevailed in Virginia over Hillary Clinton and Ralph Northam, respectively, had women of color stayed home. Similarly, without those votes, Sen. Tim Kaine would have won re-election by four points in 2018, as opposed to his 16-point landslide victory.
A record 25 women — and the most diverse freshman class in state history — were elected to the House of Delegates in 2017. Women voters are delivering for Virginia politicians who promote their values.
But are elected officials delivering for women?
A new report by the National Women’s Law Center and the Virginia Women’s Equality Coalition reveals that progress for women and girls in Virginia has been plodding, with conditions on some key indicators stagnating — or even worsening. Virginia still has a long way to go on women’s equality.
Case in point: Virginia’s gender wage gap has barely budged in 20 years, narrowing by a mere four cents (from 77 cents to 81 cents to the dollar). With more than 60% of Virginia mothers serving as primary or co-breadwinners for their families, this gap — which is worse for women of color — has real negative effects on Virginia families. The median gender wage gap of $12,000 annually would allow a Virginia woman to pay for 19 months of groceries; 10 months of center-based infant child care; or 23 months of health insurance premiums for a family-based plan. This is income that many Virginia women cannot afford to be without.
Virginia also faces a child care crisis. Costs have risen by more than 37% in real dollars over the past decade, outpacing the typical Virginia woman’s wage growth by more than seven times. The cost increases force parents to make impossible choices between paying for care or other necessities. Child care is not just a “women’s issue,” but the lack of affordable, high-quality care hits low-wage workers the hardest, more than two-thirds of whom are women in Virginia.
Virginia legislators have taken some important steps for women. By expanding Medicaid in 2018, nearly 180,000 more Virginia women have enrolled, representing 60% of new enrollees. But a legacy of anti-abortion activism continues to prevent many Virginia women from accessing comprehensive reproductive care. In the three years following a 2011 Virginia law that singles out abortion providers for medically unnecessary, burdensome restrictions that do nothing to promote patient safety, the number of clinics providing abortion in Virginia dropped by 14%. First trimester abortion care is now only available in a few urban areas in the state. Ninety-two percent of Virginia’s counties lack a provider.
Even Virginians with access might be unable to afford the care they need. The state Medicaid program does not cover all medically necessary abortions because of federal restrictions and the state’s unwillingness to offer coverage with its own state Medicaid funds. And a 2013 law prohibits private plans offered in Virginia’s health care marketplace from covering abortion except in narrow, extreme circumstances.
The fact that Virginia has not fully committed to progress on these issues is not accidental, nor a public policy oversight. It is the result of the marginalization of policies traditionally viewed as “women’s” or “family,” and an extremist fringe intent on relitigating basic assumptions about women’s autonomy in ways that are reminiscent of a past era.
As we hurtle toward November, with control of both the House of Delegates and state Senate up for grabs, candidates have a big decision to make. Is 2019 the year they will commit to standing with women, especially women of color who face more pronounced barriers in all areas of their lives: health, work and family?
Virginia women have a big stake in this election and will be checking candidates’ records on issues that matter the most to them. They have proved their political mettle. Now it’s time for Virginia elected officials to prove theirs.
