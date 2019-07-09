On June 23, The New York Times Sports Sunday section ran a cover story on the great Arthur Ashe and the renaming of the Boulevard. It was full of observations about “the former capital of the Confederacy,” about which no news story from Richmond is complete without mentioning. The narrative — as always seems to be the case — was about the city’s many shortcomings, not the redemptive and happy story at hand.
Yes, Confederate monuments continue to line Monument Avenue. I would not disagree with removing them from city’s most prominent avenue or placing them in a museum. I am disappointed that a decision on this issue is proceeding at such a sluggish pace. The same inability to move forward was one reason the renaming of the boulevard in honor of a favorite son was long overdue.
But I have tired of persistent stereotypes that undercut the many advances that have been made in Richmond and Virginia, advances that belie how far both have come.
It isn’t only a Times writer who has forgotten that Virginia was the nation’s first state to officially apologize for slavery when the General Assembly, without a dissenting vote, expressed profound regret for our nation’s original sin. Perhaps a reminder is in order, too, for Virginians and Richmond area-residents that we were also first to elect an African American governor: L. Douglas Wilder, in 1989. (Only one other state — Massachusetts — has followed suit.)
Virginia was the first state to pay reparations to African Americans. The General Assembly in 2004, in a down economy, approved the Brown Scholarship fund for the victims of Massive Resistance and their families. It was a degree of atonement for what admittedly was the shameful five-year shutdown of public schools in Prince Edward County between 1959 and 1964. If one thinks such pronouncements are merely symbolic, keep in mind that Prince Edward County has voted blue in the past three presidential elections, as has the commonwealth.
Today, Richmond is home to other statues of people not of European heritage, and that number is growing. One is to Maggie Walker located on Broad Street. Another is of Bill “Bojangles” Robinson in Historic Jackson Ward. In Capitol Square, there is a Civil Rights Monument that features Barbara Rose Johns and her fellow students, whose court case was joined with the landmark Brown v. Board of Education in the fight against racially segregated schools. A newly renovated state office building has been renamed in Johns’ honor.
There is a monument located near Richmond’s downtown convention center and a plaque in Capitol Square to legal giant and civil rights attorney Oliver Hill. In October, the Virginia Women’s Monument to the commonwealth’s more famous women — including several women of color — will be formally dedicated, also in Capitol Square.
In May, our new American Civil War Museum opened, a museum that gives equal attention to military history and the effects on and contributions of the enslaved and women. CEO Christy Coleman, an African American woman named by Time magazine last year as one of 31 People Changing the South, led the effort.
And now we honor Arthur Ashe, as much for his humanitarian deeds as his historic career in professional tennis. Arthur Ashe Boulevard travels from tennis courts closed to African Americans of his youth, past the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts that is greatly expanding its collection of African art and has recently purchased a huge sculpture by Kahinde Wiley that will be placed on its front lawn.
The boulevard continues past the recently renamed Virginia Museum of History and Culture currently featuring an exhibit entitled “Determined: The 400-Year Struggle for Black Equality.”
But it is “very Richmond” for many of us to focus on the negative. Even when the news is good, when we honor a great man, when the city has had a great day, we tend to say: Well, remember that bad thing we did. Could this habit on our part be encouraging to people living elsewhere — columnists, say? — to shake their heads?
I know we deserve the reminders. Virginia’s — and Richmond’s — racial history is not good. But attempts at atonement are being made, and it seems that the commonwealth has done as much as or more than most of its Confederate cohorts. A low bar, perhaps, but it would be nice if the story — just once — could acknowledge the gains we have made without devolving to “old capital of the Confederacy” references.
We remember the negative, all right. Virginians were not born yesterday, and there is still much to accomplish to achieve true racial equality. We should all work toward that. We should also recognize that occasionally Richmond does something trailblazing, and right. As with the commonwealth, sometimes we’re first at doing it.
Richmond has changed in many ways since I came here from the Valley more than forty years ago, and all the changes have been for the better. Some things still badly need changing, but at least we can see that positive change is possible. I'd say much the same about Virginia.
Virginia and Richmond’s long road to atonement will continue till there are no more white descendants of the Southerners who lived during the time of slavery, owners of slaves, or not …. But, talk of reparations and taking down of statues will continue forever, so saithe the carpetbaggers, who still are taking advantage of those who have not yet accepted the responsibility of freedom after 160 years, and moved on, leaning from history, instead of rewriting or destroying same. Hallelujah, and period.
What matters most about civic memory of the past is the future. If Virginians actually care about that, AND about retrospective respect for the individual humanity of the enslaved, AND about the enterprising, self-emancipating slavery escapees who forced transformation of the Civil War into a freedom struggle, they'll force politicians to stop planning to squander Fort Monroe. (See the Washington Post op-ed at FortMonroeNationalPark.org, the Save Fort Monroe Network website.) As fact-based understanding gradually displaces fact-spurning myths--in a process of healthy, necessary revisionism--Fort Monroe has been increasingly ranked alongside other national treasures: Monticello, Mount Vernon, Plymouth Rock, Gettysburg, the Grand Canyon, and the Statue of Liberty. University of Richmond president emeritus Ed Ayers mentioned the Liberty Bell when he placed the 1861 "greatest moment in American history" at Fort Monroe. Henry Louis Gates says that moment was when three black heroes—Frank Baker, Shepard Mallory and James Townsend—forced "the beginning of the end of slavery" by escaping enslavement and seeking sanctuary. That's why, when Adam Goodheart told the story, the New York Times headlined it “How Slavery Really Ended in America.” Save Fort Monroe, Virginia.
Otis …. Ernest T. Bass here ….. You seem to have some symbols of slavery you want to get shed of, and then, others you want to save. Picky, picky, picky, Hallelujah, Checkmate, and period.
Good Points...But until the Confederate statues are taken down and put into museums its just window dressing.
Hal … you are certainly window dressing for the left, which today is not too pretty. Hallelujah, and period.
