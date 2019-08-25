“Being alive and being a woman is all I got but being colored is a metaphysical dilemma I haven’t conquered yet” — Ntozake Shange, “for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf”
An ambitious student takes the SAT without preparation and receives a low score. Her parents spend $2,000 on test preparation to help her increase her score. After test two, an authority cross-examines her, implying that she cheated on the exam, as her score substantially increased. This part of the exam — when she gets accused of cheating — was not in any of the textbooks, tutoring sessions or practice tests. What a payoff for hard work and dedication. And the worst part is, she is not alone. As an educator, I’m writing this to make meaning of the potentially life-altering experience of Kamilah Campbell, the young black woman accused of cheating on the SAT, and to call attention to the systemic racism embedded in testing and admissions.
Blackness is considered underqualified for college
In 2006, UCLA adopted a “holistic” admissions plan that included more black application reviewers and considered the implications of low-income backgrounds and prospective students. In two years, black enrollment more than doubled. A UCLA professor accused the school of cheating in order to increase black student representation. Clearly, this professor was agitated by a blacker and more well-rounded student body. In recent years, colleges have been falsely accused of giving students of color the upper hand numerous times; Fisher vs. University of Texas instantly comes to mind. This issue isn’t old and it definitely isn’t new.
The intersections of organizational-level cheating in admissions, standardized testing, money, privilege and race
In the 2019 college admissions cheating scandal, William Singer, a college preparation consultant, was paid $25 million to help children from wealthy families inflate their test scores, secure admittance to colleges and more from 2011 to 2019. In March 2019, 50 people were handed conspiracy charges, including a coach from UCLA (how ironic). White privilege paid (not paved) the way for its children, pushing out applicants who earned acceptance on actual merit.
The 2019 college admissions cheating scandal, juxtaposed with the Atlanta cheating scandal, highlights how money, privilege and race influence punishments for cheating instead of the crime itself. In Atlanta, a host of black teachers were charged for changing student answers on state standardized tests and received racketeering charges in 2015, the same charges used against the Mafia. Those who are part of the 2019 scandal face bribery, document fabrication and money laundering charges, all of which qualify for RICO, yet no RICO charges have been served. These differences in sentencing exemplify white privilege.
Kamilah Campbell, black girls and women in school
Campbell and renowned civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump brought a lawsuit to College Board and Educational Testing Services (ETS), two organizations associated with college testing, in early 2019; Campbell was accused of cheating on the SAT when her score increased by more than 300 points, invalidating her hard work. “I did not cheat … I worked so hard and did everything I could,” Campbell said at a press conference.
Her family supplied her with a test prep course, a tutor and test prep books, but her improvement was criminalized. Ultimately, she opted to retest and dropped the case, eager to pursue her college dreams. Although College Board alleges other additional factors might indicate cheating in similar cases (lack of scratch paper use, similar answer patterns, etc.), the story sounds eerily familiar. After taking my second LSAT while applying to law school, my score increased by 9 points. The law school called me and questioned my score increase. I explained my reasoning — my use of test prep. They doubted my progress and a few weeks later, I got a rejection letter from the very same law school.
Black girls and women in school have the odds stacked against them from the start. They are six times more likely to be suspended, more likely to drop out and thus are three times more likely to enter the criminal justice system than white girls and women. How tragic that we persevere, despite the odds we start with, only to be stifled toward the end of the finish line.
Onward
I was a black girl in high school when I was discouraged from applying to my dream school and told I “can’t afford it.” After college, my increased LSAT score was questioned and as a doctoral candidate, my research on dark-skinned black college students was minimized. Today, I’m a black professor, charging everyone reading this to take a stand. Get involved on a college admissions board, connect black girls and women in school with professional women who look like them and see what you can do to help influence legislation tied to standardized testing.
To Kamilah and for colored girls whose high test scores are never enough: Despite it all, there still are ceilings to break and moves to be made. In the words of Michelle Obama, “When they go low, we go high.”
