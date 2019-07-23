My job may not be a very glamorous one, but I can give you 21,805,425 reasons why it matters: That’s how many tons of solid waste Virginia handled last year alone. The Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA), which I have the privilege of leading, serves about 1.5 million citizens, which means having to deal with a lot of trash.
We are avid recyclers in central Virginia and thus much of our garbage is recycled back into new products, keeping valuable commodities out of landfills and creating millions of jobs in the recycling industry. Recycling, along with waste reduction and reuse, are far better waste management strategies than the landfills that currently receive most of our waste.
In the last 18 months, China, which was once the largest importer of recycled goods, stopped accepting certain recyclables. This drove down the value of recycling, significantly raised costs, and forced businesses and municipalities to take a deeper look at their approach to recycling.
CVWMA continually looks for ways to reduce costs, increase quality recycling and find alternatives to landfilling our waste. Recently, we took an important step that will help do just that, ordering 2,000 new municipal recycling bins that will be used in the region. This might not sound like much, but consider the following: These bins are made in large part out of household waste, which means that they use refuse to create a brand new environmentally friendly material, a breakthrough in recycling and waste management!
These bins come to Virginia courtesy of an Israeli company called UBQ, which has engineered a process converting almost all household garbage into a plastic alternative that can be used to produce everyday goods. It’s been rated the “most climate-positive material on the planet” based on a life-cycle assessment by sustainability leaders Quantis Intentional and ESG Matters. The CVWMA is proud to be the first to bring it stateside. We expect to not be the last.
Granted, these are early days, and swapping a few thousand plastic recycling bins for a significantly more environmentally friendly alternative is a small step that isn’t going to solve all of central Virginia’s waste management challenges in one fell swoop. But as you pass these bright new containers, consider that, not too long ago, they used to be chicken bones, dirty diapers and plastic bags, and now they’re here, reused to collect recycling.
Eventually garbage and recycling cans will be made from UBQ Material that, in turn, will be converted into diverse and useful objects. In fact, UBQ Material is already being used by plastic manufacturers in Israel and Europe to produce everything from fast food trays to shopping carts to shipping pallets to pipes to flower pots.
With our planet generating 2 billion tons of waste each year — the majority of which ends up buried in landfills that are challenged to keep up with modern environmental standards and public scrutiny — we need to get creative. Recycling is a necessary waste management strategy, not only diverting waste from landfills but conserving natural resources — not to mention the significant economic impact recycling has in our community. However, recycling is not enough to keep the majority of waste generated out of landfills.
UBQ’s innovative technology and end product is just the alternative we need, and we in central Virginia are proud to partner with them. For a challenge as mighty as waste management, we can’t rely on business or government alone; we need to work together and form a forward-thinking partnership that identifies the most promising ideas and helps put them to use in the real world, making our neighborhoods greener, albeit one day at a time.
We in Virginia have always been innovators and we’re very proud to be on the front lines of this most crucial battle for a cleaner, sustainable community.
