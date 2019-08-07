WASHINGTON — As soon as authorities said they suspected the El Paso mass shooter was the author of a hate-filled, white supremacist online manifesto, Democrats began blaming President Trump. “He is a racist,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., “and we’ve seen the consequences of it.” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said on Twitter about the president, “Your language creates a climate which emboldens extremists.” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., declared that Trump was “directly responsible” for the shooting.
That is shameful. Trump is not responsible for the actions of a madman. As Democratic presidential hopeful Julián Castro, a lonely voice of reason on the left, correctly put it, “there’s one person that’s directly responsible for the shooting in El Paso and that’s the shooter.”
But if Democrats want to play politics with mass murder, it works both ways. Because the man who carried out another mass shooting 13 hours later in Dayton, Ohio, seems to have been a left-wing radical whose social media posts echoed Democrats’ hate-filled attacks on the president and U.S. immigration officials.
The Associated Press reported on Monday that a Twitter account that appeared to be his “showed tweets labeling himself a ‘leftist,’ bemoaning the election of President Donald Trump, supporting Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and encouraging people to cut fences of immigrant detention centers.”
Should we blame Warren for the Dayton massacre carried out by one of her supporters? How about Sanders, whose anti-capitalist rhetoric might have inflamed this young socialist? Or maybe we should blame Ocasio-Cortez for disgracefully comparing U.S. immigration facilities to “concentration camps” — a phrase that appears to have caught the Dayton shooter’s attention?
The answer to these questions is of course not. While the rhetoric used by these prominent Democrats is horrifying, they are not to blame. But they also can’t have it both ways: If Trump is responsible for El Paso, then Democrats are responsible for Dayton.
After the El Paso shooting, Trump declared “in one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated.” But his critics claimed his statement was not good enough because Trump did not take personal responsibility for how his rhetoric has contributed to the El Paso massacre. “Donald Trump says hate has no place in this country; Donald Trump has created plenty of space for hate,” Warren said.
Sorry, I missed the speech in which Warren, or any Democrat, has taken personal responsibility for how their inflammatory rhetoric contributed to the Dayton massacre. I also don’t remember Democrats taking personal responsibility for how their virulent anti-Trump rhetoric contributed to the attempted assassination of Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and other Republican legislators in 2017 by a deranged former Sanders campaign volunteer — even though the shooter called Trump a “traitor” on social media, echoing now-disproved Democratic accusations that Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 election.
Yes, Trump has coarsened political discourse. But Democrats were helping to coarsen it long before Trump came along. If you wonder why many Republicans don’t take Democratic charges that the president is a racist seriously, maybe it’s because they remember how in 2000, the NAACP spent millions on despicable ads linking George W. Bush to white supremacists who brutally lynched James Byrd Jr. in Texas in 1998.
Or maybe it’s because they remember how in 2012, then-Vice President Joe Biden told black Americans that Mitt Romney’s “going to put y’all back in chains,” and then-Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz accused Romney of using “a dog whistle for voters who consider race when casting their ballot.” To the left, all Republicans are racists, not just Trump.
Democrats also have been blaming Republicans for inciting mass shootings long before Trump. They did it in 2011 after the shooting of then-Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., in which she was wounded and six others were killed. The Democrats making the accusation, including Arizona Rep. Raúl Grijalva and then-Sen. Frank Lautenberg turned out to be wrong; the shooting had nothing to do with politics.
So, Trump is far from alone in his responsibility for the hateful rhetoric that is permeating American politics — a fact that many Democrats have just underscored by politicizing the El Paso tragedy before the smoke had barely cleared.
Photos: The scene in Dayton, El Paso as Trump makes visits after mass shootings
Trump
Trump
Trump
Ohio Shooting
Ohio Shooting
Ohio Shooting
Ohio Shooting
Ohio Shooting
Ohio Shooting
Ohio Shooting
Ohio Shooting
Ohio Shooting
Trump
Trump
Ohio Shooting
Ohio Shooting
Ohio Shooting
Ohio Shooting
Trump
Trump
Texas Mall Shooting
Texas Mall Shooting
Trump
Trump
Trump
Mass Shootings Trump
Trump
APTOPIX Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Texas Mall Shooting
Texas Mall Shooting
Texas Mall Shooting
Texas Mall Shooting
Texas Mall Shooting
Trump
Texas Mall Shooting
APTOPIX Trump
Follow Marc A. Thiessen on Twitter, @marcthiessen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(21) comments
Once again Theissen goes for the false equivalency that conservatives so love.
The shooter in El Paso’s statements show he was MOTIVATED by the xenophobia pedaled by Rump. He selected Hispanic Americans as his target. There is no indication that the Dayton shooter’s targets had anything to do with his political beliefs.
But conservatives will reach for any false or misleading statement in a desperate attempt to defend their disastrously misguided vote for Rump.
“President Trump has made 10,796 false or misleading claims over 869 days”
Marc, your mind is a terrible thing to use.
Actors are responsible for their deeds, not pundits or politicians.
GREAT point Mark, and absolutely the truth, the people responsible for the shootings are the shooters, not the pundits, not the politicians, not the guns and certainly NOT the second amendment.
There can be shared responsibility. In this case there is. When the president encourages hatred of Hispanics it is all some nuts need to declare open season on them. After all , his beloved Rump blew the dog whistle.
Sure actors are responsible for their deeds. But, as we see with those who hire hitmen, the ones who put them up to those deeds are also culpable.
Marc Thiessen, now that is what I call a reach and an industrial strength deflection. Listen to what the Democratic candidates say and compare it to Trump’s dog whistles. Listen to what Democratic audiences shout and what the Trump cultists bray. Where any of the left’s candidates to refer to human beings the way Trump misuses the language he or she would be out of the contest by the next day. Invasions? Infestations? Shoot them? Send her back? The sub-humans of Baltimore? These are the word that Trump uses to wind up his rabid mobs, and it works. Sorry, Marc, but that does not wash. Democrat candidates may be wrong at times, such is the nature of politics. Trump, on the other hand, is an indecent demagogue and the people who cheer him on are little but obscene enablers and they all bear responsibility for the various acts of hate that have beset America of late.
Exactly. The El Paso monster, in the manifesto he posted just before his rampage, referenced "the Hispanic invasion of Texas," just as Trump has. The Dayton monster posted no manifesto setting out his motive, and the Democrats, while sometimes venturing beyond the pale in their rhetoric, have said nothing to match the rhetoric of the ignorant bigot in the Oval Office.
Talk is cheap RJ, and to blame President Trump for his alleged rhetoric is just garbage and demonstrates that you just don't have any kind of a reference point on why these shootings are happening, or what to do about them, but instead you are just politicking.
Demey,
You're the guy that blamed every Muslim in the world for San Bernardino. Trump and his hate speech caused these deaths...
Alleged rhetoric, Fred? The rhetoric is real, no matter how much you choose to ignore it. These shootings are happening because there are too many guns in this country, too many gun fetishists and too many unstable people and too many zealots of all political stripes. But in the El Paso case, the shooter parroted Trump's Hispanic invasion theme.
Oh... Fake News Fred is also the guy who claimed the SRO in the Maryland school shooting also stopped the shooter who committed suicide.
I strongly suspect that it was no accident that the Dayton shooter's sister was one of his victims. In addition, you say, Norbert, no Democratic candidate has referred to anyone -- except in some cases Mr. Trump -- in the nasty terms Trump has used to characterize Hispanics, Muslims, immigrants, and just about any group that will get a big Hooray! from his base.
Thiessen once again demonstrates that he's a hack and willing Trump stooge. Trump rode down his golden elevator and announced Mexicans were rapists. Since then he's constantly used race to incite and fire up his base.....He calls the immigrants at the border an "Invasion" and made jokes about the panhandle when one of his supporters shouted "Shoot them". Trump incited the loons and now he's claiming he's not to blame...Just like he does every time his words cause harm. As to the Dayton shooter while Trump Supporters are quick to announce he's Antifa or a leftist the record indicates so far that he was a virulent misogynist who in high school compiled a rape list and a hit list. Time will tell who he was but I get that to the GOP who has meekly embraced Trumps message of racism hate are desperate to claim both sides are the same...They are not...
It makes you wonder why on Earth anyone would hire this creep to write such nonsense on a regular basis... The guy is clearly mentally ill and suffers from serious delusions... ~~~ Bob
Yeah, nice try, Thiessen. Both killers used assault weapons which would be banned again if the Republicans weren't so beholden to the corrupt NRA and the Ridiculously Irrational.
Melissa, there is no such thing as an "Assault Weapon", you are horribly ignorant and uninformed on the issue of firearms. When are you and others on the Left going to recognize that it is the people doing the shooting that are the problem, and that even though government agencies were made aware of these two nuts, they did NOTHING to follow up or try and intervene BEFORE the deadly shootings........Yea, the government can't and won't defend the citizens from these thugs, criminals and nuts, and yet you would support them taking away an individual's RIGHT to defend themselves.
Demey,
Now you're being a DumbA***s...Melissa is correct and the numerous AR15 and AK47 variants that are Semi Automatic are indeed assault weapons.....
Fake News Fred demonstrates his ignorance as soon as he proclaims “There is no such thing as an ‘ASSAULT WEAPON’”.
“Drawing from federal and state law definitions, the term assault weapon refers primarily to semi-automatic rifles, pistols, and shotguns that are able to accept detachable magazines and possess one or more other features. Some jurisdictions define revolving cylinder shotguns as assault weapons. Legislative definitions do not include fully automatic weapons, which are regulated separately as Title II weapons under federal law.”
You're the one who is horribly ignorant and uninformed, Fred. You're also a right-wing zealot who continues to insist, as you did recently, that Obama is a Muslim. It's a wonder you don't have a constant migraine from your tinfoil hat not fitting correctly.
As per usual, Marc comes forth with yet another LSD driven piece of utter hallucinatory BS... The Dayton guy was driven by Democrats??? Really??? Just chug another cup of that Putin Koolaide, Dude... ~~~ Bob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.