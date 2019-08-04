The North American Treaty Organization (NATO) is the most successful alliance in history. In its 70 years, NATO has brought a historically unprecedented period of great power stability to Europe. NATO’s “attack on one is an attack on all” guarantee, underscored by the presence of American military forces on the continent, assures the security of the democratic West’s territory and political institutions. A strong trans-Atlantic alliance was — and remains — absolutely essential to our defense of American national interests.
Our commitment has underwritten decades of security and economic prosperity, for the United States and for its European allies. NATO’s original achievement, in the pithy words of one secretary-general, was “to keep the Russians out, the Americans in and the Germans down.” Yet it also ensured the first lasting peace between France and Germany in centuries. It nurtured democratic transitions in Spain and Portugal. It filled geostrategic vacuums in the “bloodlands” of eastern Europe.
Geir Lundestad, a Norwegian historian and for years the secretary-general of the Nobel Peace Prize committee, memorably called the alliance an “empire by invitation.” Our European allies attached themselves willingly to the United States and our shared foreign policy aims. Originally 12, we are now 29. Newer members see NATO as a means of evolution from forced submission to Moscow to voluntary and enthusiastic alignment with Washington.
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, NATO has expanded its focus to out-of-area missions (including Afghanistan), counter-terrorism and cyber defense. American leaders of both parties have been consistent in their support of the alliance. Strong bipartisan support continues, despite a series of unfortunate recent presidential tweets and statements.
NATO members have never owed the United States “a tremendous amount of money, from many years back,” although presidents of both parties have pressed our allies to increase their defense spending. More importantly, reckless statements that call into question America’s commitment to the alliance’s collective defense obligation diminish our credibility and increase the possibility of miscalculation by our adversaries.
In this starkly transactional age, NATO remains critically important to the United States. America’s post-war policy in Europe was grounded on American altruism. Yet Harry Truman and his extraordinary group of advisers recognized also that America’s trans-Atlantic presence served vital and concrete national interests. The NATO alliance continues to do so.
NATO guarantees peace and stability in a region of vital strategic interest to the United States. Twice in the past century, Americans went to war to restore this peace and stability. My father and grandfather fought in Europe; NATO ensured that my sons and I did not.
European stability is vital to our national security, and European economic prosperity is a necessary element of our own. Americans “export security” across the Atlantic, but benefit immensely from this investment.
NATO affords the United States defense in depth. The alliance prevents war by imposing intolerable costs on any possible aggressor. Our allies’ territory is critical to defense of our own.
Geopolitically, Germany is critical to central Europe; Spain, Italy and Turkey to the Mediterranean. Portugal’s Azores lie a third of the way between Lisbon and New York. Norway’s coastline controls the North Atlantic. Iceland offers the Atlantic Ocean’s largest, most unsinkable aircraft carrier.
NATO is critical to America’s ability to project military power. The United States secures enormous economic and political-military interests in the Persian Gulf. Without access to air and naval bases in Great Britain, Germany, Spain, Italy and Turkey, we cannot transport nor support American forces there. That access derives from the alliance.
Finally, NATO serves as Western democracies’ foremost means of diplomatic consultation and coordination. The United States’ leadership in the alliance gives it enormous influence in shaping Western responses to both regional and global diplomatic challenges.
Effective leadership requires careful and often restrained American diplomacy. American leaders often ask NATO counterparts to take difficult decisions that are unpopular in our allies’ domestic politics. The alliance gives them both incentive and political cover to do so.
That is why it is best not to leave Germany’s Angela Merkel, Britain’s Boris Johnson, Canada’s Justin Trudeau or France’s Emmanuel Macron wondering why they are treated with less respect than, say, American adversaries such as Russia’s Vladimir Putin or North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. Thoughtful American diplomacy offers allies incentives to stand with us, and ensures that opposition is not the default or easy response to our policy.
Trans-Atlantic security runs in both directions. NATO’s mutual security guarantee has been formally invoked only once since the alliance’s founding. That happened on Sept. 12, 2001.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Of course NATO is essential...And no they don't owe us money or any of the other gibberish Trump spouts
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.