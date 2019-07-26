No one goes into an eviction wanting to do an eviction. Evictions are emotionally and financially costly to everyone involved, but they are also a necessary tool of last resort. Before we engage in further conversations we must ask how long should someone live somewhere without paying rent? Is it 30 days, 60 days, 90 days?
In Martin Wegbreit’s July 21 column, “Evictions ignore the societal costs they impose,” the author makes evictions sound like a piece of cake. First, if you own property and wish to retain your rights, you are required by Virginia law to file in court.
That is not optional. Further, even if a judge awards an order of possession, that doesn’t necessarily mean an eviction actually happens. The reality is that only one-third of orders of possession result in an executed eviction. From start to finish, the process usually takes 60 to 90 days. This means an individual is potentially living in a residence for that time frame rent free, all while the demand for housing remains historically high.
So why do only one-third of the orders result in eviction? It might seem easy to forget, but housing providers are in the business of providing housing, not evicting. It is generally in both parties’ financial best interest to work together to find a solution that avoids eviction.
However, there is a tipping point. At the point that continuing to work with a resident robs another family of access to housing they desire and proves financially detrimental to the property owner, it no longer makes sense to continue carrying the debt. This debt restricts the supply of housing, increases housing cost and ultimately causes more social harm than good.
Wegbreit makes an important economic observation in his column. “Making pajamas flame-retardant costs more than not making them that way.” He is correct; he fails, however, to point out that such cost is always passed on to the customer. Eviction costs work the same way, and while the property owner may absorb some of the cost, those increased costs will also be passed on to other renters.
Housing, however, is unlike purchasing pajamas. Housing customers end up paying more, not for an improved product, but to subsidize someone else who failed to fulfill their end of the agreement. Any proposal seeking to lengthen the eviction process simply pushes more cost to the renter.
We all agree that, as a society, we should work to decrease the number of evictions. Evictions have clear social implications.
There is no question that a household facing eviction is destabilized or that such destabilization affects future income opportunities and schooling opportunities pushing people further into poverty; but eviction is not the cause.
Eviction is no more the cause of poverty than a 90-degree day is the cause of sunburn. Yes, more people get sunburned on a 90-degree day than a 20-degree day, but it is the sun that causes the burn. Simply because two things are related does not mean one caused the other. Poverty cannot be solved through eviction legislation.
Evictions are symptomatic of a much bigger problem. They are symptomatic of barriers placed on affordable housing development. They are a symptom of stagnant wage growth, increased health care cost and high utility cost. All of these make housing harder to afford and increase the possibility of eviction.
We all agree reducing evictions is a needed public policy goal, but to decrease the number of evictions, policymakers must focus on the causes of eviction. Making evictions harder, as Wegbreit advocates, does nothing to address their cause and nothing to solve the problem.
People like quick fixes and making the court process longer for property owners sounds like an easy fix. But it is just that, a quick “fix,” that does nothing to solve the actual issue.
It’s time to find solutions, not alleviate symptoms. It is in the best interest of our community to find real and workable solutions that do not require placing increased cost on those that adhere to their lease and pay their rent.
