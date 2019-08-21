There are approximately 140,000 Virginians age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease or some other form of dementia. That number is expected to grow to 190,000 by 2025. These numbers are staggering and would suggest, statistically speaking, that every citizen in the commonwealth knows at least one person with this terrible disease. Despite that, there is still a stigma associated with dementia. According to a recent study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alzheimer’s Association, as many as 3 in 4 people have a “negative association” of someone with dementia. It is time we break down this stigma by educating ourselves and our communities about these diseases.
Denial is dangerous. Denial is often the first response for someone who sees signs of memory loss in a loved one. This is a natural response. We all have some level of memory loss as we age and that does not necessarily mean a dementia diagnosis. However, waiting to see a physician regarding memory loss can be dangerous. If an Alzheimer’s or dementia diagnosis is made early on, there are numerous strategies to prolong quality of life. For example, research has shown that lifestyle changes such as dietary adjustments, exercise, and reducing blood pressure might help preserve cognitive function. Additionally, those who are diagnosed early often save hundreds of thousands of dollars in health care and long-term care costs. There is no cure for dementia yet, but denying that there is any problem could result in heartache for loved ones down the road.
Everyone is susceptible. There is a common belief in the U.S. that only certain types of people are at risk of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. This is not true. Scientists believe that dementia is caused by plaques that are deposits of a protein fragment and tangles, which are twisted fibers of another protein. These plaques and tangles are possible in every brain, regardless of gender, race or ethnicity. Whereas it has yet to be confirmed, there is new data that indicates those individuals over 65 who are more actively physically and mentally have a decreased risk for plaques and tangles. Personal well-being at every stage of life is important, but it is even more important as we age. We must change the way we treat our health and our bodies if we are to fight dementia.
Managing our response. It is important to realize that Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia don’t take away an individual’s personhood or capacity to make decisions. In fact, a powerful study in the American Medical Association Journal of Ethics highlighted the fact that misperceptions in society about dementia could actually make things worse for the person with the disease. Specifically, we often jump to “surrogate decision making” when interacting with those suffering from dementia which hampers their ability to express their wants and needs. We all must understand and recognize that people with dementia spent most of their lives making independent decisions. From how they dressed to how they tackled a problem at work, these decisions were made using rational logic. Dementia does not erase that logic; it is just implemented differently. Oftentimes people with dementia might act or behave in a manner like they would if they were home alone even if they are in a public setting. Knowing this, all caregivers need to think about the disease in a different manner. Rather than using combative words or gestures, try supportive language and a sense of inclusion. Our responses to these diseases are just as big a part of the equation as their responses.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are three stages of dementia and not everyone will progress to the next stage. Even as the numbers of people with dementia increases, individual experiences won’t be the same. If we all take the time to understand and change our perspective of the disease, we might be able to finally break down the stigma associated with it.
