By Richard D. Holcomb and Harold W. Clarke
As Charles Meire rightly pointed out in his July 30 op-ed, lack of proper ID contributes to a cycle of incarceration, release and re-incarceration in the correctional system. What Meire did not provide readers was information about Virginia’s great strides in reducing recidivism and improving outcomes for men and women seeking a fresh start outside prison walls. In particular, a partnership between the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the Department of Corrections (DOC) has become a model for how states can fight winning battles against the recidivism cycle.
Since May 2012, mobile DMV teams called DMV Connect have regularly visited every state correctional facility in Virginia with the goal of placing a state ID in the hands of every returning citizen upon release. Obtaining identification is a crucial first step in accessing the building blocks of a life of dignity: housing, employment, a bank account, benefits and services, to name a few.
Working together, the DMV and the DOC identify groups of inmates nearing release. Then, working with the inmates, their families and the Virginia Division of Vital Records, DMV staff gather and verify the documentation necessary for each individual’s ID. This includes proof of Virginia residency, for which the inmates use the address of the correctional facility. Once they have established a residency after release, they can change their address online at dmvNOW.com.
Next, the DMV sends a two-person team inside the correctional facility to collect the documents, take photos and obtain the signature of each inmate. They also bring driver compliance summaries, which tell each inmate the steps that need to be taken to obtain a driver’s license upon release. The IDs are mailed together to the facility within a few days and are placed in the inmates’ files for them to receive upon leaving the facility.
This targeted approach has proved remarkably successful. To date, DMV Connect has processed more than 35,000 state IDs inside correctional facilities. This includes all DOC and Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) facilities, as well as federal prisons, sheriff’s offices and regional jails.
The DMV-DOC partnership has been recognized by the Council of State Governments, which awarded Virginia the prestigious State Transformation in Action Recognition (STAR) award in 2014. Most importantly, Virginia’s recidivism rate has fallen to its lowest level on record at 23.4%. In fact, Virginia has had the lowest reported recidivism rate in the country for the past three years, largely on the strength of efforts like the DMV-DOC partnership. Many lives — those of former inmates, their families, and others in their communities have been changed for the better.
Obtaining a driver’s license or ID requires that Virginians adequately prove their identity, legal presence and residency. These requirements ensure the security and integrity of credentials, and they apply to everyone. Where barriers exist, Virginia has worked to dismantle them. As we have demonstrated, inmates in Virginia correctional facilities are afforded the opportunity to re-enter society with an ID in hand. This has slowed the revolving door of recidivism. DMV Connect also visits homeless shelters, Veterans Administration facilities, nursing homes and other places where circumstances stand in the way of an equal opportunity for citizens to access an ID, services and resources. This is how we help lead Virginia forward and strive to leave no one behind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.