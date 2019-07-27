Look how far we have come. At the beginning of the 115th Congress, House Republicans put forth a bold policy agenda to leave folks better off than they were in 2016. We saw incredible progress on multiple policy fronts. Republicans put more money back in the hands of hard-working families, cut regulations to allow our businesses to thrive, took historic steps to combat the opioid epidemic, began rebuilding our military, improved veterans’ benefits and access to care, and made critical investments in rural broadband infrastructure.
Unfortunately, legislating has come to a virtual standstill due to Democrats’ stonewalling of Republican ideas and solutions. One of the worst examples of this was just last month when Democratic leadership took a prescription drug pricing bill that passed out of committee with bipartisan support and added partisan riders at the last minute. This action intentionally sank a bill that would have been a major bipartisan win for the 116th Congress and for the American people — further proof that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership are not serious about getting things done.
Despite this, I am still hopeful for the future. I will not stop trying to work with my colleagues, Republican or Democrat, to get real results for Virginia. This year I’ve worked with my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to introduce legislation to increase access to high-speed internet through better mapping, conserve fish habitats through strategic partnerships, and ensure our veterans receive the care they need without exorbitant prices. But my work does not stop there.
I am working harder than ever to hear from constituents on the issues that matter to them. This year, I’ve already held four town hall meetings throughout the district where folks expressed their concern on issues like our crippling debt, lack of access to high speed internet in rural areas, and the need to connect our students with 21st-century jobs.
I have been busy taking action on these issues. We must get our debt and deficit under control; one of the ways we can do that is through transparent spending. I have introduced three bills this Congress that would ensure a budget and our funding bills are debated and completed on time. This will allow Congress to adopt new programs and cut outdated, duplicative ones.
Last month, I held the third meeting of my Rural Broadband Task Force — which brings together federal, state and local government officials and critical stakeholders to find ways to connect our rural areas. I’ve also organized five Career and Technical Education Symposiums that connect teachers, students and businesses so that our schools can better prepare students to enter the workforce.
I am optimistic for our future as a nation. I believe that we will continue our economic success and military effectiveness around the world. I will continue working to rebuild our nation’s military, fix our crumbling roads and bridges, increase access to highspeed internet, ensure veterans receive the benefits they deserve, promote career and technical education programs, cut the red tape hurting our businesses, lower the cost of health care, and get Washington’s spending problem under control. These are the issues Virginians care about, not the partisan bickering.
As the most senior Virginia Republican in Congress, I know there is still much work to be done on these issues, and I look forward to continuing to work for conservative results when I again seek to serve as the congressman representing the First District in 2020.
As ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee’s Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces, a senior member of the Natural Resources Committee, and a co-chair of the Rural Broadband Caucus, we are well poised as a district to take on Virginia’s challenges and implement real solutions. I know that the best ideas don’t come from Washington but from First District constituents; let’s work towards success, towards an even better America — together.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.