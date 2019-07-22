If you were recently chosen to lead a major organization that had been under fire for poor performance, you would probably want to know how you compared to your peers. Say you had been elected mayor of Richmond.
In November 2017, Mayor Levar Stoney created a Performance Management and Change unit to “implement organizational change and to monitor timely execution of policy priorities throughout city government.” He said he was “committed to building a culture of success and service in City Hall.” Sounded like a great start.
Stoney called in Virginia Commonwealth University to help. With the participation of numerous city employees, they jointly developed a plan and many goals and objectives. What are the results? We haven’t received an update lately, but the Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts (APA) annual financial reports can help us out.
The good news is that Stoney’s administration submitted the 2017 and 2018 reports to the APA on time. That alone is a major improvement over the previous administration. But, the gems of information are buried inside the APA Comparative Report. It can, if analyzed, shed light on the overall standing of Richmond versus other local governments.
Any good comparison requires peers. Norfolk is Richmond’s closest peer in Virginia in terms of population and other key demographics. Norfolk’s population is 243,000; Richmond’s is 227,000. School populations are about the same proportion of the overall population at 11% to 12%. Poverty rates are similar at 22% for Norfolk, 25% for Richmond. So, the two cities are pretty close on these important factors.
Richmond’s real estate taxes are about 19.6% higher than Norfolk per capita. Richmond’s total general taxes, which include personal property and a variety of other taxes, are about 26% higher per capita. What accounts for this major disparity? Are there accounting errors? If not, do Richmond citizens get more for their money?
Education is the largest single expense for both cities. Claims of underspending on education are frequently reported in the Richmond news. On a per pupil basis, Norfolk spends $11,999 per student; Richmond spends $14,619 — 22% more. It doesn’t seem that inadequate funding should be a problem in Richmond.
Do Richmond’s schools perform better? Norfolk has 43 schools — 26 fully accredited and 17 accredited with conditions. Richmond also has 43 schools — 18 fully accredited and 25 accredited with conditions. Norfolk schools apparently do a better job meeting requirements than Richmond.
Have consolidations led to lower costs per student at the same time as producing more fully accredited schools? Norfolk has 22% more students, yet the same number of schools. Why is that? Richmond has 66% disadvantaged students versus 61% in Norfolk. How much does that affect costs? Where does the extra money go in Richmond?
The public experiences, and often complains about, things like potholes, burned-out street lights and garbage collection. Richmond spends only 66% as much per capita on public works as Norfolk. Is Richmond just super-efficient? Is our infrastructure being neglected? Are Norfolk citizens more content with their public works services and streets than Richmond citizens?
The APA report generates a mountain of potential questions like these. Local governments spend a lot of resources submitting the information to the state every year, but they make little use of it. Sometimes differences might be due to one-time situations that cause higher or lower expenses, but anyone striving for excellence would see the APA report as a goldmine for spotting opportunities to achieve higher performance.
These examples barely scratch the surface, but a lot of Richmond taxpayers should know exactly why such significant income and expense differences exist. Shouldn’t someone be held accountable for unearthing the questions, answering them and developing improvement plans where appropriate? If Norfolk does something better than Richmond, find out how. Internal reviews or consultants won’t provide all of the answers. Maybe Norfolk and Richmond employee teams could become partners in achieving excellence for their citizens by working together, sharing ideas and insights.
Stoney would find that the APA report could lead him to unexplored opportunities to achieve his goal of “building a culture of success and service.” He might even have an unbeatable platform for re-election. But, with apologies to Robert McNamara, he wouldn’t want to be found guilty of not knowing what he doesn’t know.
