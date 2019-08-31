Here in Virginia, the state of the teaching profession has reached a crisis point.
The number of unfilled teaching positions has nearly doubled in a span of five years, precipitated by below-average rates of pay, substandard working conditions and a high barrier to entry.
One in five educators must ultimately take a second job to make ends meet. And many are left with the crushing debt that comes with a fifth year of postsecondary education.
These factors have converged to drive half of all teachers out of the profession after just four years. As a former local school superintendent, I grappled with the challenges of staffing traditionally hard-to-teach subjects like mathematics, special education and foreign languages.
My peers today face the additional challenge of staffing elementary and physical education classrooms, a reality that seemed unfathomable a generation ago.
Virginia has been at this crossroads before. More than 30 years ago, our teachers also were paid at rates far below their national peers. And, in the face of this crisis, our state took the path of just compensation.
For three consecutive years, our commonwealth supported 10% increases in teacher pay for districts across the state.
This is the kind of bold, systemic policy we need to recruit and retain highly qualified classroom teachers. With the support of Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, school superintendents across the state and institutions like the University of Virginia Curry School of Education and Human Development, we are starting to make progress.
Earlier this year, Gov. Ralph Northam and legislative leaders included a 5% pay raise for teachers in the 2019-20 state budget. UVA and several other institutions took the bold step to offer four-year teaching degrees, seeking to offset the prohibitive cost of entering the profession.
And, with support from Northam and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, we convened the state’s education leaders and practitioners at UVA in an effort to develop systemwide solutions needed to bridge teacher recruitment and retention challenges.
Although these strides are encouraging, our work is far from complete.
Many Virginia teachers still acknowledge that the planned raise will not close the gap they face today in supporting their families. While educators might not enter the profession for the money, they still must earn enough to address their basic needs.
How do we ensure, then, that educators can focus their efforts on teaching — rather than the second or even third job they might have to tend to on the side?
The impact of these cost-related barriers even extends to those who aspire to fill the teacher ranks.
As some teacher education programs hesitate to offer a four-year teaching pathway, they establish a barrier for students who do not have the means to pursue another year of postsecondary education — and ultimately leave schools with a talent pool dictated more by economic ability than diversity and quality.
How do we then ensure that financial might does not serve as a driving determinant for someone’s decision to be a teacher?
And as we grapple with a statewide teacher shortage, we often neglect to consider that this gap is particularly severe for our early educators — and that its impact can be felt across the K-12 pipeline.
The benefits of high-quality education are well-documented, illustrating that high-quality pre-K supports greater learning gains for kids and informs healthy development. Simply put, a dollar spent on early education for our state’s children can lead to a lifetime of return.
And yet, with even lower rates of pay and support than their K-12 peers, 15% of early educators leave the profession every year. When we consider systemic changes to the teaching profession, we must increase investments in high-quality early education programs — and the teachers who lead them.
We simply cannot afford these levels of attrition, which put many of our youngest, most vulnerable children at an instant disadvantage.
As Virginia reaches yet another education crossroads in its support for the teacher workforce, let’s ensure the coalition we have assembled chooses the path of persistence.
Along the way, leaders from across the state must maintain efforts to increase teacher pay and compensation so that they, at the least, reach the national average in the coming legislative session. They should advocate for a statewide shift to four-year programs, leveling the professional playing field for the next generation of aspiring educators.
And they should expand the teacher shortage conversation to account for our early educators, beginning with another powerful statewide convening this fall that focuses on early childhood education.
If we take these bold steps, we can transform the teaching profession here in Virginia and set an example nationwide.
