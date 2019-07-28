“The American dream was born on the banks of the James River,” declared archaeologist William Kelso, who discovered the bones of Jamestown buried near the broad, brown river.
Although Kelso didn’t say so, he could well have added that the James also spawned our country’s darkest nightmare — a tortured racial vision that vexes the nation to this day. Unlike many social ills whose genesis is lost in time, the dawn of America’s malady can be precisely dated. Four hundred years ago — in 1619 — the first slaves were brought to Jamestown in what has been called America’s “original sin,” one that begat a legacy of fraught race relations and lingering violence.
In a remarkable coincidence, Virginia launched the first representative government in the New World the same year that slaves arrived. The first meeting of the Virginia General Assembly took place in 1619, and it is the anniversary of that event that draws President Donald Trump to celebrate with the governor and legislators on July 30. But the concurrence of these two signal events in American history presents a remarkable opportunity not just to celebrate democracy, but also to seek racial reconciliation. Sadly, it is unlikely that our president will seize that occasion to resolve tension between the races that is currently on the rise.
Four centuries is a long time for any social problem to fester. The arc of the moral universe is long, but surely it has had ample time to bend toward justice for African Americans. Unfortunately, recent events demonstrate that divisive race relations continue to infect the Old Dominion and have spread well beyond its borders.
In Virginia, a deadly white-supremacist riot in Charlottesville closely followed by a blackface controversy in the statehouse have forced long-buried animosity to the surface. Relying on the perverse endurance of white supremacy and ethnic resentment, Trump is stirring racial embers to stoke his base for the next election, beaming as his words ignite dark emotions that were supposedly extinguished at Appomattox.
What can account for the continuing power of race to enflame the populace of a country that proclaims as its motto, “E Pluribus Unum” — “Out of Many One”? Time after time, the United States at first has resisted and then accepted new immigrant populations: Irish, Italians, Chinese, even Vietnamese. But to a large portion of our citizenry, blacks remain beyond the pale, even though they arrived on this continent only 12 years after the first Englishmen, well in advance of every other ethnic group that has endured discrimination and since won acceptance.
The answers lie deep, somewhere in our collective unconscious, in that dark region of the brain that spins our neurotic narratives into full-blown myths — stories recited to shield us from horror, to save us from death, to insulate us from the ugliness of our actions. The birthplaces of our racial myths can be readily glimpsed along the banks of the James River, in its rundown plantations, depleted fields, collapsed servant quarters, and slave markets.
Virginia led the way: it was where slaves first struggled, inhumane punishments were codified, rebellious African Americans were lynched, “fire-breathers” preached secession, and the capital of the Confederacy was seated. Indeed, the Old Dominion was the “belly of the beast,” or to use a contemporary phrase, the “seat of the rebellion” dedicated to preserving white supremacy and enforcing black subjugation.
Four hundred years of fractious history breeds powerful myths, stories fortified by passages in school textbooks, sermons from pulpits, harangues from the hustings, and, most sadly, engravings on hearts. While the myths were born in Virginia, they did not remain here. Slowly they snaked up the James River, into the Tennessee and Ohio, through the Mississippi Valley, and into America’s broad network of rivers, much as a bacillus navigates the body’s circulatory system, all the time intensifying in toxicity.
On the 400th anniversary of slavery’s arrival on our shores, it is time to expose these destructive racial myths and repair the rift. The president can guide the nation toward that goal by denouncing racial animosity and disavowing the use of racial aspersions throughout his time in office. Jamestown would be the ideal site and July 30 would be the perfect day for Trump to proclaim a “new birth of freedom” for this tormented nation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.