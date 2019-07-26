Frances Huppert Nunnally, we all owe you respect and gratitude for what you endured during World War II to protect and promote “we the people” overseas and then over here in the U.S. of A.
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield
***
So now our esteemed mayor has joined the flock of elected officials who are adults by age only, and is going to take his ball from the sandbox and go home. The actions of this crowd go far beyond embarrassing for the commonwealth of Virginia. Go Jamestown.
David Southworth,
Montpelier
***
Richmond’s mayor is being churlish in his behavior sulking about the president’s possible trip to recognize the beginning of Virginia’s 400 years of leadership in these colonies. Mayor Levar Stoney is not exhibiting leadership and certainly not aspiring to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s yearning for a “color blind” society.
Frank Hale,
North Chesterfield
***
Both parties have reached a new low in politics as the Democrats refuse to attend the historical ceremony of the beginnings of democracy at the first legislative assembly in the English colonies in Jamestown due to our president being invited. Because the president recently attacked the opinions and words of four congresswomen of color, he is perceived as racist.
Ron Reed,
Beaverdam
***
When it comes to the national debt, I think our politicians are employing the same wishful thinking as a man who just jumped off a cliff: “So far, so good.”
Gerry Seeley,
Midlothian
***
One of the most basic problems confronting our fair city is the issue of folks who don’t pay taxes telling people who do how the money should be spent. All residents should pay taxes — even if it’s an established minimum. With rights come responsibilities.
James Connors,
Richmond
***
The Red Cross is in need of blood donations. People who are able and eligible to donate should call the Red Cross and find a place and time to do so. All it costs is an hour or so of your time. The local news networks could mention this on their evening newscasts and the newspapers could print it on the front page in a little red box if it doesn’t take up too much precious room. Honestly, I think the Red Cross could also do a better job of getting the word out.
Ralph Walker,
Chesterfield
***
Just like that, Democrats went from being against foreign interference in our elections to allowing non-citizens to vote in our elections.
Larry Herbst,
Sandy Hook
