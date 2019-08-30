I suppose it would be unreasonable to ask Mayor Levar Stoney to return surplus to the taxpayers, thus permitting them to decide how best to spend our own money. After all, a surplus by definition is more than what is needed.
John C. Thornton,
Richmond
***
The best technical development in the past 10 years — social media. The worst technical development in the past 10 years — social media.
Gene Mrava,
Midlothian
***
In 2013, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did a study on gun violence in the United States. It determined that people use their guns between 500,000 and 3 million times per year to protect themselves. This finding is a contemporary confirmation of a study done by statistician John Lott in the 1990s. In most cases, the gun was not fired. Its threat was adequate. All this personal protection would evaporate if guns are banned.
William Ballard,
Colonial Heights
***
I find it amusing that whenever a river runs above normal and floods a town, temperatures in the summer are above average, or a forest fire burns in a forest, climate change is quick to get the blame. Three months into hurricane season and nothing. You won’t hear the mainstream blaming the quiet season on climate change. As soon as a hurricane hits, you can bet the farm climate change will be blamed. Climate will change regardless. Life will adapt. Enjoy life and concentrate on things you can change or control. Climate is not one of them.
Nick Palumbo,
Providence Forge
***
In 2010, the college loan market was nationalized. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) now estimates the default rate will cost us taxpayers almost $307 billion in the next 10 years alone. It also has cost $2.9 billion this year in federal government overhead just to monitor the program. In 2010, it was $800 million. In our robust economy, approximately 10% of the $1.5 trillion of student loans are 30 or more days past due. What happens when the economy sours? There might be free college for some, if not all, after all.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
***
I’m a geezer in his 80s who’s concerned about the way our government and schools are teaching. I remember when my grade school class would begin the day by standing and repeating, “I pledge allegiance to the flag …” Do students do that anymore? Are they being taught what it means to be an American? Maybe they should be taught a song that goes, “God bless America, land that I love, stand beside her and guide her, through the night with a light from above. From the mountains, to the prairies, to the oceans white with foam, God bless America, my home sweet home.” Irving Berlin’s song was introduced by Kate Smith on Armistice Day in 1938. Can we restart teaching it?
Sam Holland,
Richmond
