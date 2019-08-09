ICE arrested about 700 undocumented people in Mississippi. How many employers were arrested or had assets seized? About 0 is my guess.
Walt Pulliam Jr.,
Henrico
***
God bless Toni Morrison for our Beloved memories of who we are as a people, as a community.
Oliver Hedgepeth,
North Chesterfield
***
All those blaming President Trump for the El Paso shootings should be blaming Elizabeth Warren for the Dayton ones. Turnabout is fair play.
Noreen Brown,
Williamsburg
***
Now that the Second Amendment has trumped the Sixth Commandment, it seems equally clear that the NRA has become the fourth branch of government.
Frederick Chiriboga,
Richmond
***
The horrific mass murders in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, are inexcusable. But let’s look at the overall facts: There have been 246 “mass murder” homicides in the U.S. this year, as of Aug. 7. There have been 306 homicides in Chicago, and 201 in Baltimore in the same time period. How come the outrage from the politicians, and the press, is only related to the former and not the latter? As an aside, Illinois has some of the strongest gun laws in the country.
Brian Glass,
Glen Allen
***
Why not just leave the flags at half-staff?
Don Pomplun,
South Prince George
***
Can someone tell me how the pairing of schools will promote diversity in Richmond Public Schools? It will only drive parents with school-age children from the system, thus promoting more segregated schools. Give the plan suggested by school board member Jonathan Young more study.
Gene Barham,
Richmond
***
I suggest that the import and sale of automatic weapons be stopped and a government buy-back program be implemented. It won’t get all of them off the streets, but it’s a start.
Ashton Violette,
Midlothian
***
American civilization is undergoing devolution, a return to the primitive frontier era characterized by a “have gun, will travel” mindset. We cannot escape the verdict of history and it is hard to fathom this time ever being described in Winston Churchill’s eloquent words as our “finest hour.”
Jack Strafford,
Richmond
***
Please explain to the public why American citizens need to own AK-47 assault weapons? Hunting, protection — no. Killing many innocent people — yes.
Mark Wittkofski,
Henrico
